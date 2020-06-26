The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Has Wonder Woman's Lasso of Truth unraveled?

The coronavirus crisis seems to be to this super heroine what kryptonite is to Superman, as she has made some mighty missteps, for the first time in her career as an international superstar.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JUNE 26, 2020 11:12
Gal Gadot stars in the 2017 film Wonder Woman (photo credit: WARNER BROS.)
Gal Gadot stars in the 2017 film Wonder Woman
(photo credit: WARNER BROS.)
Gal Gadot, who portrays Wonder Woman on screen, once seemed to have a super power of her own: charming the public through the media as expertly as the mighty Amazon warrior wields her bulletproof bracelets.
But since the novel coronavirus began, some are wondering: Has Wonder Woman’s Lasso of Truth unraveled?

Gadot comes as close as any Israeli ever has to being royalty — even the most cynical Israelis headed to the multiplex to see her derring-do and martial-arts skills honed in the IDF — and any cracks in her once majestic media presence could cause a national crisis. 
But the novel coronavirus crisis seems to be to this super heroine what kryptonite is to Superman, as she has made some mighty missteps, for the first time in her career as an international superstar. 
In March she posted a celebrity singalong of the John Lennon classic, “Imagine” that was lambasted both for its lousy singing and what was widely perceived as the smug satisfaction of its multimillionaire participants who insisted that we’re all in this together from behind gated mansions.
Now, she seems to have stumbled again, as the newspaper Israel Hayom outed her Thursday for flying back to Israel a few weeks ago and renting a villa where she hosted visitors, violating the Ministry of Health guidelines, which state that all those entering the country from abroad must be in isolation for two weeks.
GG watchers couldn’t help but note that in March she posted a photo to Instagram of herself in her (predictably large) closet in slippers, with the caption, “Staying home is my superpower . . . This situation should not be taken lightly.”

But although Gadot chose not to comment on the allegations that she felt she could soar above the quarantine rules — as did  Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin in much-publicized and criticized appearances at Passover — she posted a new photo to Instagram not a day later that could strike observers as as tone deaf as the “Imagine” debacle.
The photo shows an elderly couple embracing through a plastic screen, wearing masks and gloves. Alongside it, Gadot wrote, “This melt my heart” and gives an explanation that this is a couple in Spain who have been married 59 years and who live in an “elderly care center [that] installed the screens to resume relatives' visits 102 days after a strict coronavirus lockdown separated them.” 

But according to media reports, there were no such screens in the villa where Gadot and her family hosted their guests. 
In some quarters, Wonder Woman is still as mighty as ever, because more than two thousand posted positive comments, including Michelle Pfeiffer, who wrote, “Mine too.”
Gadot came in for a bit of criticism from local Israeli media watchers a few weeks ago when she posted against racism in the US after the police killing of George Floyd, saying, “It is not enough to be quietly non-racist, now is the time to be vocally anti-racist,” and posting a black square when activists called on sympathizers to do so on social media. These critics noted that when Israeli police killed Ethiopian-Israeli teen Solomon Tekah in 2019, Gadot was silent. 
But as she prepares for the release of her latest movie, Wonder Woman 1984, the much- anticipated Wonder Woman sequel, which was postponed from June to October, fans will surely forgive Gadot, and stop slapping their foreheads and exclaiming, “Suffering Sappho!” as the heroine used to back in her comic-book days.


Tags Gal Gadot Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus sparked a new wave of antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': There is a heavy price for annexation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The link between George Orwell, George Floyd and the Jews – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
For 'settlers,' annexation feels like making aliyah again – opinion By DAVID BRINN
My Word: Culture, corona and the Banai clan By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by