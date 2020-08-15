The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hauser to introduce bill would to initiate referendum on sovereignty

Finance minister: Danger of election has passed

By GIL HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 15, 2020 22:22
Signs abour annexation with pictures of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are displayed in Israel (photo credit: COURTESY YESHA COUNCIL)
Signs abour annexation with pictures of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are displayed in Israel
(photo credit: COURTESY YESHA COUNCIL)
Israel will not be able to relinquish settlements in Judea and Samaria without a referendum of the population, according to a new bill proposed by the head of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, MK Zvi Hauser (Derech Eretz), Hauser announced on Saturday night.
Hauser intends to bring the bill to the Knesset House Committee this week, in order to receive permission to expedite the legislation. His goal is to make it harder for future governments in Israel and the United States to advance Israeli concessions, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to suspend efforts to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria as part of the agreement with the United Arab Emirates.
“If sovereignty is on hold, this bill can be insurance for Judea and Samaria,” a spokeswoman for Hauser said. “ Our window of opportunity is closing. We don’t know how long [US President Donald] Trump will remain in power, and [presumptive Democratic candidate Joe] Biden won’t let sovereignty happen.”
Current Israeli law requires a referendum over relinquishing land in pre-1967 Israel, anywhere in Jerusalem and in the Golan Heights.
The bill would require a referendum for130 settlements that were formed by the government but not for unauthorized outposts.
Hauser said all the parties in the coalition back his bill and that the platform of Blue and White in all three of its elections called for such a referendum. He said he did not believe there would be a fight in the coalition over the bill.
In an effort to resolve the coalition crisis, Likud and Blue and White negotiating teams are expected to meet on Sunday after reporting more progress over the weekend. They are trying to reach an agreement on how to make key appointments and what type of state budget to pass.
Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, who heads Blue and White’s negotiating team, was quoted saying over the weekend that he would not let Netanyahu interfere in key appointments.
Public Security Minister Amir Ohana has said he would appoint a new police inspector-general this week. But the matter has been complicated by a dispute between Netanyahu and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit over what constitutes a conflict of interest for Netanyahu, who has three criminal indictments.
Finance Minister Israel Katz (Likud) told Channel 12’s Meet the Press program on Saturday night that an agreement would be reached by the August 24 deadline to avoid an election that would be initiated automatically if no budget is passed by that night.
“The danger of elections has passed,” Katz said. “It is now only a matter of summaries and drafts.”


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu israeli politics UAE Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo UNSC's vote against extending Iran arms embargo sends mixed messages By JPOST EDITORIAL
A tour of Acre's attractions and hidden gems By LIAT COLLINS
Yitz Greenberg An appreciation of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Ruthie Blum Biden and Harris are the Trojan Horse of the radical Democrats – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu is still up to his tricks By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
4 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
5 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by