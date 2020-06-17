The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Have the generals lost their luster? - analysis

Why did a Jerusalem Post poll indicate that Gadi Eizenkot is not a political asset?

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 17, 2020 11:59
KOCHAVI (RIGHT) and predecessor Lt.-Gen. (ret.) Gadi Eisenkot flank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the chief of staff switchover ceremony.
KOCHAVI (RIGHT) and predecessor Lt.-Gen. (ret.) Gadi Eisenkot flank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the chief of staff switchover ceremony. (Amos Ben Gershom
(photo credit: IDF)
One of the reasons Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lasted so long in politics is a smart move he made back in 2007 when he was leader of the opposition in the Knesset after leading Likud to only 12 seats.
Netanyahu had his confidant, MK Yuval Steinitz, pass what was known then as the Halutz Law, named after then-recently retired IDF chief of staff Dan Halutz.
The law instituted a three-year cooling-off period for former generals and heads of security and intelligence agencies, in an effort to prevent Halutz and his successors at the helm of the IDF from entering politics.
The impact of the law has been that potential political opponents of Netanyahu have either entered business, made millions and lost interest in politics, or faced criminal investigations that have preempted their prospective political careers.
Netanyahu's opponents thought they had found the secret formula to defeating Netanyahu when Blue and White was created with three former IDF chiefs of staff at the helm in Benny Gantz, Gabi Ashkenazi and Moshe Ya'alon, who had made it though the cooling-off period unscathed. But it didn't work, in part, because Blue and White's own polls indicated that Israelis felt the safest under Netanyahu.
It is with that background that a possible political career may begin for Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eizenkot, who this week took his first post-army job in Israel as chairman of Yad Ben-Gurion that carries on the legacy of Israel's first prime minister by encouraging development of the Negev.
Eizenkot only completed his term as IDF chief of staff in January 2019, but a loophole in the Halutz Law would allow him to run in the next election, even if three years have not yet passed. On paper, he has what every party would want: A strong military career, two parents born in Morocco, a childhood in the periphery and no clear political agenda.
But a Smith Research poll published in Wednesday's The Jerusalem Post found that if Eizenkot entered politics, his impact would be negligible.
Should Eizenkot take the poll personally, or is the public just fed up with former generals? Both answers could be true.
"The public is sick of military men who understand the army but know nothing about politics," said political adviser Moshe Konforti, who worked for Halutz. "We saw with Blue and White how they were outmaneuvered by experienced politicians. People have seen that most military men in our generation failed. The public does not want a general's resume anymore."
Eizenkot consistently avoided the media when he headed the IDF, and he did nothing to build up an image as a leader and a warrior that could later help his political career. If appearance still matters in politics in 2020, he does not have Gantz's height or blue eyes, but he does have the girth of former generals turned politicians Ariel Sharon and Binyamin Ben-Eliezer.
Konforti said he has never met Eizenkot, but he would advise him to start humbly in politics and work his way up. He said Eizenkot should be number two of someone experienced in politics like Lapid or work his way up through a democratic party, starting as an MK, then a minister and only then run for prime minister.
"Gadi needs to look at the mistakes of what the generals in Blue and White did and do the opposite," he said. "Those who learn the political trade and only then run for prime minister end up being much more successful."


