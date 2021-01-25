The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
HBO’s next Israeli show: ‘Possessions,’ about French woman in murder case

“Possessions,” filmed in French, Hebrew and English, involves a young French ex-pat woman living in Israel who is accused of murdering her husband on her wedding night.

By CURT SCHLEIER/JTA  
JANUARY 25, 2021 03:32
The logo for HBO (photo credit: FRED PROUSER/REUTERS)
The logo for HBO
(photo credit: FRED PROUSER/REUTERS)
(JTA) — HBO Max will stream a six-episode French-Israeli psychological thriller series titled “Possessions” on Thursday, the latest in HBO’s long line of Israel-affiliated offerings.
“Possessions,” filmed in French, Hebrew and English, involves a young French ex-pat woman living in Israel who is accused of murdering her husband on her wedding night. A French diplomat charged with helping French citizens navigate the difficulties of dealing with Israeli authorities comes to her aid.
But his task is further complicated when he finds himself falling for Nathalie, and he becomes obsessed with the case and her family’s mysterious past.
The show, created by Shachar Magen, is a joint production of France’s Canal Plus and Israel’s Yes TV network. It’s directed by French filmmaker Thomas Vincent, known for directing the acclaimed BBC drama “Bodyguard.”
“The demand for non-English language content continues to grow throughout the world and I am delighted that this exceptional drama will be available for a wide, global audience via HBO Max,” Beatriz Campos, SVP of global sales and production financing of TV Series at Studiocanal, told Variety.
HBO Max, the network’s streaming service, recently debuted “Valley of Tears,” an epic miniseries on the Yom Kippur War.


