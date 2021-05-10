Health Minister: Demands of striking doctors highly justified

The Israeli healthcare system is striking on Monday to protest the government’s decision to cut funding for the new personnel hired to fight against the pandemic.
When the pandemic hit, the healthcare system was already facing a high level of stress. According to the most recent available data dating back to 2018, Israel had only 3.2 doctors per 1,000 citizens. The OECD average was 3.5.
The OECD provides internationally recognized standards and gathers data to monitor and create policies and best practices.
The number of nurses in Israel also remains well under the OECD average at five per 1,000 people, compared with nine per 1,000 people. There are also some 1,600 nurses whose contracts are not expected to be renewed.
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein commented on the decision, saying that his heart goes out to all the doctors participating in the strike."The finance ministry and the entire government are committed to not only ensuring that the doctors hired during the COVID-19 pandemic will not be fired, but that more will be hired. The doctors, along with the nurses and all the medical staff, fought around the clock for the health of the citizens of Israel. Our respons eshould be additional budgets, not budget cuts."Throughout the day on Monday, hospitals, clinics and all civilian healthcare facilities will be operate in holiday mode, just for emergencies, while nonessential treatments will be postponed.
Rosella Tercatin contributed to this report.