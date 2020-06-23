Health Minister Edelstein: New red-zones may be announced

Israel's government will announce new restricted areas as it seeks to combat a rise in coronavirus cases, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Tuesday. Addressing reporters after a tour of Sheba Medical Center, Edelstein said that new "red-zones" may include specific neighborhoods inside cities. "It is to treat the citizens, to stop the chain of infections," said Edelstein. "We will not return to a total lockdown, but in military terms a 'breathing lockdown.'""Today, the health care system recruited 190 new workers (students) that will assist the nurses who are doing the epidemiological inquiries. I hope from next week we will see the results, and slow the pace of infections. If we manage to break the chain of infection in a short time, we can impact the curve."Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced earlier on Tuesday after consultations with the head of the National Security Council, and the Public Security Minister that he would announce closures on areas where there is a high morbidity rate. It was also agreed that if the morbidity rate continued, digital means would be brought to the government table before Sunday.