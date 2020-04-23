Health Minister Litzman considering stepping down

Channel 12 News reported that Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman is considering moving from his post to the Housing and Construction Ministry due to pressure from within the ultra-Orthodox sector. An official in Litzman’s office told The Jerusalem Post in response that “talk and rumours like this did not start today,” adding that “There is pressure from here and there,” but that “no decision has been made.” Litzman met with Netanyahu on Thursday afternoon to discuss the issue, which had been previously discussed due to Blue and White’s original demands that it take control of the Health Ministry, demands which were then rejected. The minister has been criticized for his handling of the coronavirus epidemic, although Channel 12’s report stated that politicians involved in the matter have stated that him moving ministry is not related to such criticism.