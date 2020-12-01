Health Ministry working to survey children's diets during COVID-19 crisis

The Health Ministry is asking parents of children under the age of 18 to help it survey the nutritional situation of Israeli children and their families during the coronavirus pandemic.
Parents are asked to take just a few minutes to fill out the anonymous survey, which is available in both Hebrew and Arabic.nutrition.The survey aims to gather data on dietary habits, especially during the pandemic, difficulties with affording food in general and especially affording healthy food, and the role schools and other bodies have in family
The data collected will help authorities and the public understand how the pandemic has affected life and help stop the widening gaps in nutrition and health.The survey can be found in Hebrew here and in Arabic here.
