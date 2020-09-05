Heatwave causes power outages across Israel

Israeli citizens are reporting power outages across the country, with the electric company stating that this is due to the heat wave, Walla reported. The Electric Company has said that these malfunctions are being taken care of, and that they are usually at the house or building level rather than whole streets or neighborhoods - though some will take more time to fix than others, depending on the nature of the malfunction. Many people have reported to have now electricity or air conditioning on one of the hottest days of the year for extended periods of time. Earlier on Friday, three people collapsed from heat stroke, with one 19-year-old later dying. Another 50-year-old woman collapsed and was brought to the hospital after also suffering from a heat stroke.Electricity consumption in a single day reached an all-time national record in the country on Sunday afternoon. At 1:33 p.m., it took 14,089 megawatts (MW) to meet the public's electricity demand. The previous record was set on May 20 and stood at 13,854 MW.Thursday had saw the highest temperatures in record across Israel, with Jerusalem hitting 31.5 degrees Celsius during the night, breaking the previous record of 30.5 measured in June 1942.