The Hebrew University of Jerusalem announced Wednesday that they will be providing rapid coronavirus testing for all students on the opening of the school year October 18, 2020, according to a press release from the university. The testing system will be done in partnership with the Hebrew University's Faculty of Medicine and Hadassah Medical Center—Ein Kerem, and will be provided to both Israeli and international students. In addition to the rapid testing, the university will also provide options for students requiring isolation if they test positive, in order to prevent further outbreaks on campus or the dormitories. The students who take the test will be notified within 24 hours of their result. As part of the system, the Health Ministry will also be notified of a positive result, which will then be entered into their contact tracing network. Students will be able to undergo the test on Sundays and Tuesdays from 8:00am-2:00pm at the Hebrew University's Mount Scopus campus, Wednesdays at the Safra campus, and Thursdays at Ein Kerem. Hebrew University President and CEO Yishai Fraenkel stressed the necessity of the testing regime, saying "Campus-wide COVID-19 testing is part of Hebrew University’s ongoing concern for the health of its student body and to getting our students back on campus for impactful in-classroom learning."
