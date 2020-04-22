Helping companies save cloud costs during COVID-19

Pileus, an Israeli startup, launched a personalized cloud cost optimization platform amid the growing challenges businesses are facing due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.Pileus offers a system that taps into the power of AI and machine learning to understand the needs of each user, and offers the most valuable recommendations on a daily basis for significant savings. Machine learning algorithms are also used to forecast usage and help users stay within defined budgets, by providing alerts before overspending. Billing is broken down by costs of each project and resource, so users can gain a better understanding of areas worth saving and spending on. “This is a personalized cloud experience that goes down to granular levels never seen before,” explained Roni Karp, the CEO of Pileus. “It is the primary reason Pileus was able to secure a one million dollar investment upon launch, as none of our competitors are able to offer personal recommendations, complete resource inventory, anomaly detection, and continuous monitoring to this degree of all three major cloud platforms (AWS, Azure and GCP).”He said that dozens of companies - including small startups and big enterprises - were already using the platform and experiencing significant results.Pileus offers a month-long free trial to anyone interested in the program. Signing up takes just a few minutes. Pileus is based in Israel with offices in Canada and a user base that spans across the globe.