Hermon Prison program lets prisoners bond with abandoned dogs

A special program in Hermon Prison allows prisoners to raise abandoned dogs in order to help the prisoners rehabilitate and hopefully reincorporate into society once the dogs are released, N12 reported. Selected prisoners, helped by a professional staff, raise, train and eventually find a home for their partner dog over the course of four months. The idea behind this program is to teach the prisoners how to manage in the outside world through their shared bond with their chosen dog. Once their dog has found a home, it remains to be seen if its temporary owner can remain out of prison as well.Some of the prisoners in this program include prisoners of various backgrounds, including those involved with drug felonies and others who have found themselves on the street at age 12.At the height of the coronavirus lockdown in March, many prisoners received an early release in order to curb the spread of the virus. Those found eligible were given a vacation which put them under house arrest conditions. Though criminals convicted of either sexual offenses or domestic violence were not eligible for such a release.