Israel will act against Iran alone if necessary - Herzog tells US ambassador

"It must be said that if the international community does not take a vigorous stance on this issue — Israel will do so. Israel will protect itself."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2021 15:59

Updated: DECEMBER 5, 2021 16:51
President Isaac Herzog meets with incoming US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides on December 5 in Jerusalem. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
President Isaac Herzog meets with incoming US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides on December 5 in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israel will act against Iran on its own if it nuclear negotiations fail, a new deal is not reached and Israel feels compelled to do so, President Isaac Herzog warned on Sunday.
Herzog spoke after new US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides presented his diplomatic credentials at the President's Residence in Jerusalem. 
Herzog said that he knows how much Nides cares about the US-Israel alliance and that Israel is closely following the developments from the nuclear talks with Iran in Vienna. Iran, he said, is the "greatest challenge" for Israel and the US right now. 
IRANIAN PRESIDENT Ebrahim Raisi visits the Bushehr nuclear power plant, October 8 (credit: Official Presidential Website/Handout via Reuters) IRANIAN PRESIDENT Ebrahim Raisi visits the Bushehr nuclear power plant, October 8 (credit: Official Presidential Website/Handout via Reuters)
"Israel will welcome a comprehensive, diplomatic solution which permanently solves the Iranian nuclear threat," Herzog said. "In the case of a failure to achieve such solution, Israel is keeping all options on the table and it must be said that if the international community does not take a vigorous stance on this issue — Israel will do so. Israel will protect itself."


