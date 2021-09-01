Herzog lauds education system at opening of new school year

President Isaac Herzog lauded the education system on Wednesday at the opening of the new school year. Herzog and his wife Michal visited schools in Modi’in, the first of which was the Inbalim elementary school, where they were welcomed by students singing songs and waving flags.

“We have a wonderful education system,” said Herzog as he lauded pre-school principals and their assistants for preparing the youngsters in their care for their first day in school. “Your success is our success and the success of our future,” he said.

In his first two months in office, Herzog has visited more schools than did some of his predecessors in a whole year.

Last month he went to Bnai Brak and to Har Bracha.

It is not only on the first day of the school year that the president of the state performs this task. So far, Herzog has visited haredi, national religious and regular state schools. In the not too distant future, he will also visit Muslim and Christian schools, giving full meaning to his role as president of all the citizens of Israel.

At the Inbal school, Herzog was introduced to a unique learning technique whereby body language is part of the teaching and absorbing process. Herzog and his wife participated in a lesson to learn for themselves how it’s done.

