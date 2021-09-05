Herzog shares condolence call details with IDF soldiers on Gaza border

After paying an emotion-filled condolence call on Saturday night on the family of fallen Border Police officer Barel Hadaria Shmueli, President Isaac Herzog on Sunday told IDF soldiers stationed at the Gaza border: “Barel died a hero. We must not allow the arguments within Israel society around incidents like this which are impossibly painful and tragic, to give succor to our enemies beyond the fence.” Herzog thanked the soldiers for their devotion to duty and urged them to look after themselves. “We are praying for you to return home in peace,” he said.

Though familiar with army bases in border areas, this was Herzog’s first tour of duty to soldiers in the field in his capacity as State President He was escorted by Chief of Staff Lt. Gen Aviv Kohavi and briefed on security challenges by Maj. Eliezer Toledano, the head of Southern Command. He also visited an Iron Dome aerial defense position.

Before proceeding to Sderot, where he met community leaders and local officials, Herzog raised a Rosh Hashanah toast with the soldiers and saluted them.

Herzog shares condolence call details with IDF soldiers on the Gaza border (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

In Sderot, together with Mayor Alon Davidi, he inaugurated the new Yigal Allon school. Aware of the environment into which the children of Sderot are born, and what they and their parents have to endure, Herzog assured them: “I would not advise any enemy to test us.”

Herzog shares condolence call details with IDF soldiers on the Gaza border (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)