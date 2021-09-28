The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Herzog to visit Ukraine for 80th anniversary of Babyn Yar massacre

Also attending the Babi Yar commemoration ceremony will be Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German President Frank Walter Steinmeier.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 20:32
A monument commemorating the victims of Babyn Yar (Babi Yar), one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Holocaust. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A monument commemorating the victims of Babyn Yar (Babi Yar), one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Holocaust.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
President Isaac Herzog will pay a three-day state visit to Ukraine starting next Tuesday for the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Babyn Yar massacre.
Herzog will be one of the speakers at the commemoration ceremony on October 6, which comes 30 years after the first such ceremony was permitted.
At that time a message was sent by Herzog’s father, president Chaim Herzog, who did not attend, and was read out by an Israeli diplomat. The Israeli delegation at that time was led by education minister Zevulun Hammer of the National Religious Party.
The memorial ceremony next week will take place at the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center in Kyiv, which is currently under construction, under the chairmanship of former Israel government minister and former chairman of the Jewish Agency Natan Sharansky, who was born in Ukraine. There are other Jewish monuments on the site.
Herzog’s delegation will include several members of Knesset, the most prominent of whom will be Minister for Jerusalem Affairs and Minister for Housing and Construction MK Ze’ev Elkin, who was also born in Ukraine and is currently the government liaison to Kyiv.
Mirror Field Memorial at Babyn Yar (credit: DMITRIY STOIKOV)Mirror Field Memorial at Babyn Yar (credit: DMITRIY STOIKOV)
Also attending the Babi Yar commemoration ceremony will be Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German President Frank Walter Steinmeier, who last year attended events in Israel, Poland, and Germany to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
In the course of his visit, Herzog will meet privately with Zelensky and with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. He will also address the Ukrainian Parliament – the Verkhovna Rada – and meet with representatives of the Jewish community.
Herzog, whose father was an officer in the British Army and among the liberators of Bergen-Belsen, said in relation to his participation in the 80th-anniversary commemoration of Babyn Yar massacre, “It is imperative to keep on speaking about this horrific event and learn its lessons. The Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center is an important site for the commemoration of this painful memory and for the declaration that we must continue saying together: Never again. The only way to build a present and future in which atrocities and crimes against humanity can find no foothold is to study the past, including the Holocaust and persecution of the Jewish people in the spirit of the commandment ‘And you shall tell your son and daughter.’”
Herzog commended Zelensky for his commitment to fighting against antisemitism in his country and elsewhere.


Tags Holocaust ukraine isaac herzog
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

What challenges will Germany's next leader face? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
sneh aj 224.88

Is AOC's deplorable Iron Dome move a shift for the Democrats? - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Micah Halpern

Jewish holidays were designed for Israel - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
3

Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran on November 30.
4

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
5

Did the destruction of this Middle Bronze Age city inspire the story of Sodom?

‘THE DESTRUCTION Of Sodom And Gomorrah,’ John Martin, 1852

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by