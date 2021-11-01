High Court likely to reject request to exhume body of killed IDF soldier

The High Court of Justice is expected to reject a request by a Palestinian accused of murdering IDF First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal in May 2020 to exhume the soldier’s body in order to try to prove his innocence.

During a hearing on Monday, the three-justice panel of Uzi Vogelman, Yitzhak Amit and George Kara made it clear that it was problematic for the defendant, Nizmi Abu Bakar, to make such a drastic request for intervention mid trial and before even a verdict has been handed down.

Abu Bakar allegedly killed Ben-Yigal during a Golani Reconnaissance Battalion operation in Ya'bad by throwing a stone from the roof of his house onto him.

Abu Bakar’s lawyer, Khaled Mohagina, told the court that since both the lower IDF court and the top IDF West Bank Appeals Court had ruled against his client, that the High Court was his only option to appeal further midtrial.

According to Mohagina, withholding from the defense the opportunity to examine Ben Yigal’s helmet will irreparably harm his chances of having a fair trial, which justified an unusual mid-trial appeal.

IDF soldiers map the house of Nizmi Abu Bakar, who is suspected of murdering First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal, June 11, 2020 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Despite Mohagina’s pleas, the justices emphatically declared their support for the idea that potentially wrong rulings by a lower court regarding evidence could only be challenged if in fact a defendant had already been convicted.

At that point, the High Court could always overturn the conviction if it found the earlier ruling on evidence to be wrong and outcome-determinative.

However, rushing mid-trial when the defendant might still be acquitted was framed as improper.

Abu Bakar was caught by security forces in June 2020.

The probe into Abu Bakar came with the initial complication that it was initially difficult to find which of three other suspects was with him on the roof when he allegedly threw the stone.

He was arrested by IDF and Shin Bet forces during an operation that took place in his house and in his village immediately following the incident, only three hours after the attack was done.

Due to the complication involving the three other suspects, the army even initially delayed confirming that it was Abu Bakar who threw the stone conclusively.

Security forces have said that the difficulty did not come from getting the confession from Abu Bakar, who had no prior record of security incidents, but rather from trying to obtain definitive proof that it was his stone that killed Ben Yigal.

The justices did not commit to a specific date for ruling, but indicated that their ruling could come out very soon.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.