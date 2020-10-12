High Court rejects ban on arms sales to Azerbaijan as lacking evidence

The High Court of Justice on Monday rejected a petition to ban arms sales to Azerbaijan out-of-hand as lacking basic evidence sufficient to even hold a hearing regarding whether they have been used for war crimes against Armenia.Unlike in the case of Malaysia, where the High Court rejected a similar petition, but held a spirited hearing, in this case Justice Yosef Elron said that the petition lacked basic evidence to even reach that point. The ruling does not preclude a later petition presenting more comprehensive evidence.But human rights lawyer Itay Mack said that, at this stage, it was unclear that sufficient evidence could be assembled as in the Malaysia case.The High Court placed its Malaysia decision under gag order.Yet, the presumption was that the High Court recognized that Israel was selling or had sold arms to Malaysia which were likely being used for alleged war crimes, but rejected the petition either because Israel wanted to cease selling arms quietly or because of classified alleged national security interests.In contrast, Mack said while he was calling on Israel to cease arms sales to Azerbaijan as a moral matter, he lacked sufficient evidence to file a petition. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });This is why Mack did not file the current petition.Rather, it was filed by activist Elie Joseph, who has also been on hunger strike over the issue.In terms of evidence, Joseph presented news reports stating that 60% of Azerbaijan arms comes from Israel and evidence of a potential air lift of weapons to Azerbaijan only days before its current conflict with Armenia erupted.
Joseph also presented news reports and a report by Amnesty International with evidence that Azerbaijan is using Israeli drones to kill Armenians.However, Justice Elron said that almost none of what Joseph presented proves that Israeli weapons have been used against Armenians for war crimes.Instead, he said that at most it proves that Israeli weapons have been sold to Azerbaijan, which might mean being held in storage or in reserve for defensive purposes only.Mack would add that even if he did not think there was enough evidence to go to the High Court, he appealed directly to the government to cease any sales to Azerbaijan based on more general evidence from Azerbaijani officials.He has noted that Azerbaijan has published footage of Israeli models of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including offensive and kamikaze UAVs.
Mack said that in 2015, Azerbaijani soldiers marched in a parade carrying Israeli-made Tavor rifles.In September 2016, he said that Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev paid a televised visit to a government-owned factory which produces Israeli models of kamikaze drones.Aliyev also declared in a meeting with Netanyahu that Israel had agreed to sell Azerbaijan defense equipment worth nearly $5 billion, said Mack.In addition, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has released a video showing what could possibly be an Israeli UAV flying for a split second past a Turkish attack UAV.Moreover, he said a statement by a political adviser to Aliyev and other videos of kamikaze UAVs might be evidence of use against Armenia, but it was difficult to prove whether the weapons used were Israeli.The background of Israeli arms sales to Azerbaijan relates to complex geopolitics relating to Iran – which it borders – and Israeli oil needs.Elron ordered court costs of NIS 1,500 for filing the petition, signaling the court believed it was filed prematurely and without sufficient research.
