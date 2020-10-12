The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

High Court rejects ban on arms sales to Azerbaijan as lacking evidence

The background of Israeli arms sales to Azerbaijan relates to complex geopolitics relating to Iran – which it borders – and Israeli oil needs.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
OCTOBER 12, 2020 19:30
Suicide drone (photo credit: UVISION)
Suicide drone
(photo credit: UVISION)
The High Court of Justice on Monday rejected a petition to ban arms sales to Azerbaijan out-of-hand as lacking basic evidence sufficient to even hold a hearing regarding whether they have been used for war crimes against Armenia.
Unlike in the case of Malaysia, where the High Court rejected a similar petition, but held a spirited hearing, in this case Justice Yosef Elron said that the petition lacked basic evidence to even reach that point.
The ruling does not preclude a later petition presenting more comprehensive evidence.
But human rights lawyer Itay Mack said that, at this stage, it was unclear that sufficient evidence could be assembled as in the Malaysia case.
The High Court placed its Malaysia decision under gag order.
Yet, the presumption was that the High Court recognized that Israel was selling or had sold arms to Malaysia which were likely being used for alleged war crimes, but rejected the petition either because Israel wanted to cease selling arms quietly or because of classified alleged national security interests.
In contrast, Mack said while he was calling on Israel to cease arms sales to Azerbaijan as a moral matter, he lacked sufficient evidence to file a petition.
This is why Mack did not file the current petition.
Rather, it was filed by activist Elie Joseph, who has also been on hunger strike over the issue.
In terms of evidence, Joseph presented news reports stating that 60% of Azerbaijan arms comes from Israel and evidence of a potential air lift of weapons to Azerbaijan only days before its current conflict with Armenia erupted.
Joseph also presented news reports and a report by Amnesty International with evidence that Azerbaijan is using Israeli drones to kill Armenians.
However, Justice Elron said that almost none of what Joseph presented proves that Israeli weapons have been used against Armenians for war crimes.
Instead, he said that at most it proves that Israeli weapons have been sold to Azerbaijan, which might mean being held in storage or in reserve for defensive purposes only.
Mack would add that even if he did not think there was enough evidence to go to the High Court, he appealed directly to the government to cease any sales to Azerbaijan based on more general evidence from Azerbaijani officials.
He has noted that Azerbaijan has published footage of Israeli models of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including offensive and kamikaze UAVs.
Mack said that in 2015, Azerbaijani soldiers marched in a parade carrying Israeli-made Tavor rifles.
In September 2016, he said that Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev paid a televised visit to a government-owned factory which produces Israeli models of kamikaze drones.
Aliyev also declared in a meeting with Netanyahu that Israel had agreed to sell Azerbaijan defense equipment worth nearly $5 billion, said Mack.
In addition, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has released a video showing what could possibly be an Israeli UAV flying for a split second past a Turkish attack UAV.
Moreover, he said a statement by a political adviser to Aliyev and other videos of kamikaze UAVs might be evidence of use against Armenia, but it was difficult to prove whether the weapons used were Israeli.
The background of Israeli arms sales to Azerbaijan relates to complex geopolitics relating to Iran – which it borders – and Israeli oil needs.
Elron ordered court costs of NIS 1,500 for filing the petition, signaling the court believed it was filed prematurely and without sufficient research.


Tags Azerbaijan arms trade weapons
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo UN makes mockery of its Human Rights Council By JPOST EDITORIAL
Zalman Shoval Peace Now doctrines are outdated, its time to move on By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Felice Friedson Setting the Saudi stage for normalization By FELICE FRIEDSON
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Ira Forman Combatting antisemitism: Why the world needs to adopt the IHRA definition By IRA FORMAN

Most Read

1 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
2 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
3 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
4 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
5 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by