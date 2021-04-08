The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

High Court revokes Israel prize in math to pro-BDS professor

Critics of the decision called on the remaining Israel Prize winners to refuse to accept their prizes in solidarity with Prof. Goldreich.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
APRIL 8, 2021 17:07
Members of Im Tirzu protest outside the house of Supreme Court Justice Menny Mazuz, against the decision not to destroy the house of a Palestinian terrorist. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Members of Im Tirzu protest outside the house of Supreme Court Justice Menny Mazuz, against the decision not to destroy the house of a Palestinian terrorist.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israel's High Court of Justice on Thursday ruled in favor of Education Minister Yoav Gallant who called to veto the awarding of the prestigious Israel Prize to Weizmann Institute mathematics Professor Oded Goldreich due to recently uncovered support for BDS.
The controversial far-right watchdog group "Im Tirzu," published evidence this week of Goldreich's signature on a petition in which he and 522 other called to boycott academic institutions in Judea and Samaria, the most notable of which is the Univeristy of Ariel.
"After reviewing the petition and hearing the arguments of both sides," the High Court wrote, "we found at this stage to accept the position of the Attorney General that the Education Minister should be allowed to examine new information that he received only two days ago regarding a petition that Professor Goldreich signed that was publicized around two weeks ago."
The court continued, stating that "Calling for boycotts can in certain circumstances, without setting a precedent at this stage, fall into the scope of exceptional circumstances in which non-professional considerations can be taken into account."
Critics of Im Tirzu have long labeled the group as 'McCarthyist' due to their prolonged efforts to encourage the firing and boycotting of left-wing and anti-zionist academics.
Gallant's initial demand to rescind the prize from Goldreich came following a 2019 letter which was signed by 240 Israeli and Jewish academics – including Goldreich – and called on the German government to reject its a resolution which equates the BDS movement with antisemitism. 
The letter also urged Germany to continue funding organizations, including pro-BDS NGOs, that “peacefully challenge the Israeli occupation” and “expose severe violations of international law."
Im Tirzu published a statement praising the decision on Thursday, adding that Goldreich has a long history of anti-Zionist activity, which they claim includes signing a petition encouraging the United Methodist Church to divest from “companies that enable the occupation to continue”; accusing Israel of the “slaughter of large numbers of wholly innocent people” in Gaza; and signing a petition in “support and appreciation” of students and lecturers who illegally refused to carry out their IDF service in Judea & Samaria.
Critics of the decision called on the remaining Israel Prize winners to refuse to accept their prizes in solidarity with Prof. Goldreich.
The CEO of the US-based left wing Jewish organization J Street wrote on twitter that the decision was "another sad, dangerous step towards disallowing critical thought regarding Israel's policy in the West Bank." 
He said the decision was a "stain" on the High Court's reputation as a democratic institution, adding that it "sends a dangerous message to all lovers of Israel around the world, that the State of Israel is only interested in their support if they don't criticize Israel's policies of occupation and settlements."
Joint List leader Ayman Odeh said Prof. Goldreich was an "important voice of humanity and critical thinking," calling the decision to revoke his prize "cowardly and ignorant. 
"Criticism is never pleasing to the ear, but precisely because of this it is important to insist and voice it in the face of the alarming trend of the deepening occupation and the violation of human rights," Odeh concluded.
Odeh's fellow Joint List MKs and Hadash Party comrades, Ofer Cassif and Aida Touma-Suleiman backed up their party leader's statements, both calling on this year's prize winners to refuse to accept their prizes in solidarity with Goldreich.
Meretz MK Issawi Frej also criticized the move, tweeting that the "Israel Prize lost some of it's prestige today, transforming from a national prize into a political prize."
He also called on prize winners to refuse to accept their prizes in solidarity, adding that the decision essentially legitimizes Israeli settlement building and a de-facto unilateral annexation.


Tags israel prize weizmann institute im tirzu israel academic boycott math professor
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Holocaust Remembrance Day: Remember, appreciate Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Commemorating the Holocaust while building a more tolerant Middle East

 By HOUDA NONOO
Gil Troy

My father, my 91-year-old COVID-19 hero - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
4

AOC among most ineffective lawmakers in Congress, according to study

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, US, October 25, 2020
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by