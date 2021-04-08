High Court revokes Israel prize in math to pro-BDS professor

Israel's High Court of Justice on Thursday ruled in favor of Education Minister Yoav Gallant who called to veto the awarding of the prestigious Israel Prize to Weizmann Institute mathematics Professor Oded Goldreich due to recently uncovered support for BDS.

The controversial far-right watchdog group "Im Tirzu," published evidence this week of Goldreich's signature on a petition in which he and 522 other called to boycott academic institutions in Judea and Samaria, the most notable of which is the Univeristy of Ariel.

"After reviewing the petition and hearing the arguments of both sides," the High Court wrote, "we found at this stage to accept the position of the Attorney General that the Education Minister should be allowed to examine new information that he received only two days ago regarding a petition that Professor Goldreich signed that was publicized around two weeks ago."

The court continued, stating that "Calling for boycotts can in certain circumstances, without setting a precedent at this stage, fall into the scope of exceptional circumstances in which non-professional considerations can be taken into account."

Critics of Im Tirzu have long labeled the group as ' McCarthyist ' due to their prolonged efforts to encourage the firing and boycotting of left-wing and anti-zionist academics.

Gallant's initial demand to rescind the prize from Goldreich came following a 2019 letter which was signed by 240 Israeli and Jewish academics – including Goldreich – and called on the German government to reject its a resolution which equates the BDS movement with antisemitism.

The letter also urged Germany to continue funding organizations, including pro-BDS NGOs, that “peacefully challenge the Israeli occupation” and “expose severe violations of international law."

Im Tirzu published a statement praising the decision on Thursday, adding that Goldreich has a long history of anti-Zionist activity, which they claim includes signing a petition encouraging the United Methodist Church to divest from “companies that enable the occupation to continue”; accusing Israel of the “slaughter of large numbers of wholly innocent people” in Gaza; and signing a petition in “support and appreciation” of students and lecturers who illegally refused to carry out their IDF service in Judea & Samaria.

Critics of the decision called on the remaining Israel Prize winners to refuse to accept their prizes in solidarity with Prof. Goldreich.

The CEO of the US-based left wing Jewish organization J Street wrote on twitter that the decision was "another sad, dangerous step towards disallowing critical thought regarding Israel's policy in the West Bank."

He said the decision was a "stain" on the High Court's reputation as a democratic institution, adding that it "sends a dangerous message to all lovers of Israel around the world, that the State of Israel is only interested in their support if they don't criticize Israel's policies of occupation and settlements."



Joint List leader Ayman Odeh said Prof. Goldreich was an "important voice of humanity and critical thinking," calling the decision to revoke his prize "cowardly and ignorant.

"Criticism is never pleasing to the ear, but precisely because of this it is important to insist and voice it in the face of the alarming trend of the deepening occupation and the violation of human rights," Odeh concluded.



Odeh's fellow Joint List MKs and Hadash Party comrades, Ofer Cassif and Aida Touma-Suleiman backed up their party leader's statements, both calling on this year's prize winners to refuse to accept their prizes in solidarity with Goldreich.

Meretz MK Issawi Frej also criticized the move, tweeting that the "Israel Prize lost some of it's prestige today, transforming from a national prize into a political prize."

He also called on prize winners to refuse to accept their prizes in solidarity, adding that the decision essentially legitimizes Israeli settlement building and a de-facto unilateral annexation.