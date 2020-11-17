The High Court of Justice on Tuesday gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government 30 days to explain why they are not bound by Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit's conflict of interest arrangement and why major state appointments should not be made without delay.The decision means that Netanyahu would be responding close to the December 23 deadline for passing the budget, by which time it may become clearer whether the country is going to a new round of elections.If there are elections, the High Court might back off pressuring the government to make appointments and for Netanyahu to accept limits on his involvement in those issues, given that transitional-election season governments usually avoid major decisions.However, if there are no new elections, this decision may be the High Court's way of signaling that it will set a December or January deadline for the appointment of a new state attorney, police chief, Israel Prison Service chief and a variety of ministry directors-general.The decision follows Netanyahu agreeing to stay out of many of the law enforcement appointment issues which Mandelblit said he was barred from weighing in on during his upcoming public corruption trial, but his refusal to agree to all of Mandelblit's conditions.Disputed areas include the attorney-general's view that Netanyahu cannot be involved in appointments of High Court or Jerusalem District Court judges or in legislation which could impact his trial.While the phrasing of the High Court's order and recent hearings have seemed to suggest that it is leaning toward Mandelblit's view on these disputed issues, the justices would undoubtedly be happier if the sides would reach a negotiated resolution without the court having to weigh in.
