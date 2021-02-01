The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

High Court withdraws emerging communities aliyah petition

Judge: Case not suitable to determine principle

By JEREMY SHARON  
FEBRUARY 1, 2021 19:07
High Court of Justice prepares for hearing on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form the next government, May 3, 2020 (photo credit: COURTESY HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE)
High Court of Justice prepares for hearing on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form the next government, May 3, 2020
(photo credit: COURTESY HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE)
A petition to the High Court of Justice which addressed the eligibility of Jews from so-called emerging Jewish communities in the Diaspora to make aliyah was withdrawn Monday without the substantive issue being resolved.
The case was filed by Masorti Olami, the world association of the Masorti (Conservative) Movement on behalf of Yosef Kibita, a member of the Abayudaya community of Jewish converts in Uganda.
The Abayudaya community in Uganda numbering approximately 2,000 people today according to the Masorti movement adopted Judaism in the early 20th century, after their leader, having been exposed to the Hebrew Bible and the New Testament by Christian missionaries chose to be Jewish.
Most members formally converted through the US Conservative movement between 2002 and 2010, and were recognized as a Jewish community by the Jewish Agency in 2009.
Kibita, who formally converted in 2008, has been living in Israel for close to three years and currently resides at Kibbutz Ketura.
A High Court ruling in 2002, and criteria subsequently published by the Interior Ministry, determined that a community with infrastructure and recognized by one of the major Jewish denominations, or the Jewish Agency, should be eligible for recognition under the Law of Return.
Kibita applied to make aliyah some two years ago but the Interior Ministry rejected his request, saying that since the Masorti movement only formally recognized the Abayudaya community in 2009 and Kibita converted in 2008 his conversion for the purposes of aliyah is not valid.
In Monday’s hearing, Judge Menny Mazuz said that the fact that Kibita did indeed convert before the Masorti movement formally recognized the Abayudaya community meant that evaluating the substantive issue of the community’s eligibility for aliyah would not be possible.
For the court to address the issue itself of the validity of claims to aliyah for emerging Jewish communities, Mazuz recommended that Kibita return to Uganda, undergo a further conversion process, and then refile his request for aliyah.
If the Interior Ministry again rejects his request, then the case could be refiled.
This process could take a significant amount of time so Mazuz said that in order for Kibita to revisit his own specific request for aliyah he could undergo an additional conversion process with any recognized Jewish community abroad and make aliyah once his conversion is approved in that manner.
Mazuz noted at the beginning of the hearing that “the state is not thrilled with this idea” of Jews from emerging communities making aliyah, but said that “at one stage or another there will be no escape clarifying the issue.”
The attorney for the Masorti movement representing Kibita in court decided to withdraw the petition and the Interior Ministry said it would extend Kibita’s current visa while he waits to make a decision on his future.
The Interior Ministry is concerned that conversion abroad, particularly in developing countries, not be used as a tool to abuse the right of return for the purposes of citizenship in Israel.
In a January 2018 Knesset committee hearing, Interior Ministry official Amos Arbel put it less gently, stating “Do you want half of Africa here?” in relation to another member of the Abayudaya community who was seeking a student visa to study in Israel.


Tags aliyah high court of justice uganda immigration Interior Ministry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel and the US must team up to tackle Iran safety issues - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Merav Michaeli resuscitate Labor?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
DAOUD KUTTAB

Biden administration: Where do BDS and B'Tselem fit in?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Amotz Asa-El

Amid COVID-19, the haredi shtetl lifestyle is dying in flames

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
3

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
4

Secret bunker discovered beneath Warsaw Ghetto in Poland

Captured Jews pulled out of Warsaw Ghetto bunkers are led by German Waffen SS soldiers to 'Umschlagplatz,' the assembly point for deportation.
5

GOP Congresswoman blamed deadly forest fire on Jewish space laser

Did a Jewish space laser cause the deadly forest fire in California?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by