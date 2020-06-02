High-risk adults worry amid coronavirus, but mainly about friends, family

Adults 60 and over are more worried about their family and friends' health and well-being during the coronavirus pandemic than their own, despite being classified at high-risk if exposed to the deadly virus, according to a study conducted by the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU).The study surveyed 407 people aged 60 and over in late April, which was the fourth week of the lockdown in Israel following the shelter-in-place orders. They answered questions about their fears surrounding the coronavirus spread, their current well-being and changes in internet use following the initial outbreak. According to the study, while those surveyed reported being concerned about immediate threats to their own health, their finances or falling into social isolation, they were much more worried about their family and friend's than they reported being about themselves.Professor Galit Nimrod of BGU’s Department of Communications Studies and BGU's Center for Multidisciplinary Research in Aging conducted the research, and she found as expected that internet use spiked "dramatically," especially the use of interpersonal remote communications technologies such as Zoom, WhatsApp, etc. Other notable activity spikes among the survey participants were reported in online shopping, keeping up with the daily news and social networking. “Instead of spending so much time video conferencing, older adults should take advantage of the internet’s opportunities for leisure, which results in enhanced well-being. Online games, listening to music, watching videos, studying and even exercise and volunteering all may bring both distraction and satisfaction, even if they are not as enjoyable as elders’ normal routines,” Nimrod said.Additionally, Nimrod found that immigrants, "less-educated" individuals and those suffering from underlying health conditions reported the most anxiety in their current situation. While participants on the older-side of the survey sample reported the least anxiety.As of press time, Israel has reported 17,106 cases of the coronavirus, and registered 285 deaths as a direct result of the viral spread.As of now, there are 2,006 active coronavirus cases in the country, 32 are reportedly in serious condition, of those 29 are on ventilators.