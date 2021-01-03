The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Holmes Place fitness clubs to install anti-COVID air filter system

The filters, produced by the Global Plasma Solutions company, were shown to be 99.99% effective in purifying the air.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 3, 2021 15:31
Holmes Place amid the coronavirus outbreak (photo credit: HOLMES PLACE)
Holmes Place amid the coronavirus outbreak
(photo credit: HOLMES PLACE)
Holmes Place fitness clubs will install an air filter system that protect against the novel coronavirus in preparation of reopening after the third lockdown.
The filters, produced by the Global Plasma Solutions (GPS) company, were shown to be 99.99% effective in purifying the air.
GPS conducted a pilot at five Holmes Place clubs around Israel. The pilot was considered a success by the fitness club chain.
"The Holmes Place Group is currently preparing for the exit from the third lockdown and the opening of the gyms in accordance with the agreement and promise we received from the health minister," said Keren Shtevy, Homes Place CEO. "As part of this preparation, we are making every effort to produce in clubs the healthiest and cleanest spaces from bacteria and viruses for our trainees. In recent months I have chosen a number of alternatives and after being convinced that the GPS system will provide the best solution for air purification and surfaces in our fitness clubs we started a pilot in five clubs across the country. The pilot results were amazing, so I decided that the system would be installed in more clubs of the group for the benefit of the trainees."
 
The system operates using a patented technology called NPBI (Needle Point Bi-Polar Ionization), which releases a huge number of positive and negative natural ions that break down the hydrogen molecule on the pathogen and kill them. The system has been tested and shown high efficiency in neutralizing viruses and other types of pollutants.
The new system will be installed on top of the existing ventilation or air conditioning system at the clubs and will clean the air of suspended particles and volatile substances, improving the air quality for those working out and not harming their health at all. The systems are used in over 300,000 businesses and institutions around the US, including the White House and hospitals and are used in military, police and bank buildings in Israel as well, among other buildings.


