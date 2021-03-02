The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Holocaust survivor Miriam Linial celebrates 100th birthday with friends

"We did not know what a day would bring. It was a difficult and unbearable time in the ghetto and every day we saw people being sent to die 'like lambs to the slaughter.'"

By SARAH CHEMLA  
MARCH 2, 2021 12:34
Holocaust survivor Miriam Linial celebrating her 100th birthday
Holocaust survivor Miriam Linial celebrated her 100th birthday, with cakes flowers, friends, wishing to tell her life story to those willing to hear it.
Holocaust survivor Miriam Linial celebrates her 100th birthdayHolocaust survivor Miriam Linial celebrates her 100th birthday
Linial was born in the town of Kozminek in Poland in 1921 to a family of nine, with two parents, seven siblings, and one grandmother.  
Synagogues in her area were closed down.
This later led to the creation of the ghetto near her town, at which point she saw many Jews being sent to their deaths, though she was unaware at the time believing they were sent to another ghetto until further denial was impossible.
"We did not know what a day would bring. It was a difficult and unbearable time in the ghetto and every day we saw people being sent to die 'like lambs to the slaughter.' "
"I remember at first we did not believe that people were sent to die. We only thought that they would be transferred to another ghetto or to work in the field. Slowly the token fell.
In 1940, her life mostly consisted of waking up early in the morning for forced labor and return to the ghetto during the night, with a shortage of supplies which meant many nights were spent hungry.
"Every day the Germans searched for the next victims in the ghetto. Each time the list lengthened and the ghetto emptied. I stayed with my parents until Auschwitz, where they also perished. I cried for days, and we still did not understand that Auschwitz was a death camp."
At that point, the Nazis began to take people onto buses which they filled with poison gas, first the elderly, where Linial lost her grandmother followed by her little sister, who was five years old when she died.
"We did not even get to say goodbye to them," recalled Linial.
After that, Linial remembered, "children aged from 11 to 14 were put into these 'death' buses, including my brother."
At the end of the war, the remaining members of her family were her and three of her brothers. 
"We were alone in the world, with no profession, home, parents, or guidance. We moved from ghetto to ghetto."
"I worked in the kitchen of one of the factories in the ghetto," she continued, and "one day, two Jews came across a huge pot containing boiling soup that fell out of their hands by mistake" 
"I slipped into the soup, and my whole body was burnt, which caused me an extended hospitalization. When I was released from the hospital, the war ended."
After the end of the war, she remembered, "my brothers and I decided that the exile was enough and that a state should be demanded of the Jewish people."
Without any hesitation in 1946, Miriam and her brothers immigrated to Israel. She was 24 then. 
"We could have lived in any other country in Europe but after the atrocities we went through, and after the damned European soil murdered all my family, I decided would not be home there ever again."
Miriam remembered that the beginning of her life in Israel was difficult, especially the first years but, as she said, she and her brothers did everything they had to do with joy and happiness.


Tags Holocaust Holocaust survivors poland Birthday
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Rise in empty propaganda indicates worrisome trend

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nimrod Goren

Israel-Turkey relations are not only about Erdogan and Bibi

 By NIMROD GOREN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Naftali Bennett: The kingmaker who will not be king - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

Israel Elections: What went wrong with Israeli politics?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Coronavirus: 11 test positive on New York rescue flight to Israel

The departure hall of an almost empty Ben-Gurion Airport, January 25, 2021.
5

Israeli researchers say spirulina algae could reduce COVID mortality rate

VAXA facilities in Iceland, where the algae are cultivated in order to change their metabolomic profile and bioactive molecules.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by