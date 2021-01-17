Home Front Command successfully tests rocket-proof windows for hospitals

The IDF’s Home Front Command has successfully tested the resistance of a large-dimensions window that is meant to serve disabled people in health clinics and hospitals.This comes as a breakthrough as so far, shielded windows in secure spaces (Mamad) were usually small and located high up on the wall. This new type of window is meant to start near the floor and provide the patient with an option to be exposed to the sun and to the outside world.Col. Dudu Abada, Protection Division Head in the Home Front Command, told The Jerusalem Post that these tests are a product of a constant dialogue with the public and with different government branches, and are meant to think out of the box and to find solutions to unresolved protection issues.“We call it health windows,” he said. “The Health Ministry approached us and told us that they have a problem with those hospitalized and can’t get out of bed. They said the windows in a safe room are too high and too small.“For many of us it might sound like a minor problem, but these kinds of things could really impact one’s physical and mental health. “So we picked up this initiative, connected manufacturers and companies, and developed this window that is both wider and lower,” he said.This experiment is just a part of a series of test the Home Front Command connected last summer, and are meant to find protection solutions in areas which are still insufficient.In 1991, the Knesset passed a law that required every new building - either private or public - to have a secure space within it.Despite various initiatives to build such spaces in older buildings, Abada said that there are still protection gaps in some areas.As part of the experiments, the Home Front Command tested five different methods of solutions for those who do not have a secure space in their homes. These methods are meant to be cheap and to be installed by a contractor on the walls of a room that will be turned into a secure room.Among the materials that were tested are light-steel planks; a special kind of silicon, glass paint, and a solid fabric; and a steel box in a size of a room that could easily be stored, and opened in case of an emergency. “What is unique about these solutions is that they are not expensive and are very easy to apply,” Abada said. “They are also very light - and this solves a major issue. Usually, when you add concrete or steel [in order to improve protection] it could add weight and damage the structure, on top of usually being expensive and difficult to apply - especially in old structures.”Abada said that the tests showed that all methods are effective.“In order to examine it, we build structures that similar to the typical Israel building,” he said. “We then carried out a series of explosions, are witnessed that all the blocks were smashed - but the secure space remained intact.“We are working on these improvements for the good of the public,” Abada added.“We keep looking for more and more ways to make this kind of protection more accessible to the public.“But it is also important to ask the people who have access to secure spaces to keep them clean and usable - do not tear done windows and doors, and keep it ready at all times,” he said.