The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hot decides not to request new license for Evangelical Shelanu TV

Tthe commencement of Shelanu TV's broadcasts sparked criticism when it became clear that its parent organization God TV is dedicated to preaching the Christian gospel.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JUNE 30, 2020 13:11
Television camera of God TV (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA/GTVWEBDEV)
Television camera of God TV
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA/GTVWEBDEV)
The Hot cable TV provider has declined to request a new license for the Shelanu TV evangelical channel, after the Council for Cable and Satellite Broadcasting suspended its original license on Sunday.
Shelanu TV, which critics accused of seeking to proselytize Jews, is now left without a cable TV provider in the near future but says it will move to an internet platform, insisting it will “not be silenced.”
In a statement to the press, Ron Cantor, a spokesman for Shelanu TV and a prominent figure amongst so-called Messianic Jews in Israel, again denied the allegations made by Council chairman Asher Biton that Shelanu TV’s original license request had sought to cover up its intention of appealing to Jewish Israelis.
Cantor noted that the license request said that its target audience was "men and women of all ages” and that it was “a Christian channel which advances positivity, hope, and a close connection with God.”
It also said that initially Shelanu TV would initially broadcast content not specifically for the Israeli public but would then gradually integrate “content designated in principle for the Israeli public.”
Cantor said that Shelanu TV was now "considering taking legal action against Chairman Asher Biton for knowingly deceiving the public in saying that Shelanu’s license, that he himself granted, was to target an audience that was Christian and not Jewish.”
Shelanu TV’s license was granted in April, and the commencement of its broadcasts sparked criticism when it became clear that its parent organization God TV is dedicated to preaching the Christian gospel and the task of the “Great Commission,” a doctrine in Christian theology to gain disciples for Christianity and to preach the religion to non-Christians.
In a video announcing the new channel, GOD TV CEO Ward Simpson stated that, “God has supernaturally opened the door for us to bring the gospel of Jesus into the homes, lives and hearts of his Jewish people.”
He then retracted the video and issued a new statement saying Shelanu TV was not trying to convert Jews, and told The Jerusalem Post that his channel was “calling on the Jewish community to reexamine the claim that Yeshua is the Messiah.”
When the Council suspended Shelanu TV’s license, it said it could reapply which the channel fully intended to do, and was also prepared to take legal action if that license request was denied on the grounds of freedom of speech and religious practice, since proselytizing activity is legal.
Hot’s decision not to seek a new license means that Shelanu TV will not be broadcasting on Israeli TV for the foreseeable future.
“As Israelis who love our country and know the laws, we will not be silenced,” said Cantor.
“We will continue, in a spirit of love, despite being persecuted by our own government, to be a voice against BDS and seek support from evangelicals all over the world for Israel. We will stand with Israel, even if our government does not stand with us.
“Make no mistake—as Israelis, most of whom have served in the army, pay our taxes and love our country, we are hurt and devastated that our country’s leaders would act against us. But at the same, we are happy that they put pressure on HOT to drop us rather than to take the unprecedented, anti-democratic move of stripping the Messianic Jewish and Christian Arab communities of their freedoms of speech and expression.”


Tags Israel television Evangelical Christians
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Our leaders need to stop behaving like children and act responsibly By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Yuval Cherlow The ethics of firing in the time of coronavirus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Trump, Kushner deserve better from Israel – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by