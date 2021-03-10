HOT, FOX team up to launch 'red' - one of Israel's largest tech chains

The new chain, only conceptual at this stage, is expected to open 30 shops nationwide in the next three years. Its first two shops will open toward the end of 2021 in Eilat and Tel Aviv, according to Walla, and a smart online shop will be available for customers.

HOT and FOX intend on expanding the chain's activity abroad once it proves itself in Israel.

In an interview given to N12 on Wednesday, Vizel said that he does not know of any company in Israel or abroad that will offer clients the experience and variety of products from all over the world that "red" will. "We have no doubt that this new collaboration between the two companies will produce a chain of shops leading in its field," director and CEO of FOX Harel Vizel said.

"red" will offer all cell phones, tablets, earphones, multimedia and gaming products and accompanying accessories available on the market, including those made by some of the world's leading companies including Apple, Samsung, Huawei and others, according to Walla.

In addition, "red" will also provide customers with maintenance services for all of its offered products.

The new chain is also expected to put a lot of effort into its shops' visibility attributes, investing time and money into creating an innovative design that will allow a clean and aesthetic space for its products. This is expected to revolutionize the shopping experience it offers to customers.

"If this year has taught anything, is that the cellular industry is only growing," Granot-Goldstein told N12. "The new chain is an important consumer line. It will offer a unique shopping experience that will be in line with the leading international companies across the world," said HOT CEO Tal Granot-Goldstein.

"'red' will bring a big change to the industry, just as Foot Locker did in the world of sports in Israel," Vizel said. "It will unite all the leading brands in the world and offer consumers a huge variety of products in a shopping experience that has never been seen before."

"Our entry into the cellular and communications industry fits in well with the company's growth strategy to expand and diversify our brand portfolio for our customers," he added.