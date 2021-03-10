The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

HOT, FOX team up to launch 'red' - one of Israel's largest tech chains

"We have no doubt that this new collaboration between the two companies will produce a chain of shops leading in its field," director and CEO of FOX Harel Vizel said.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
MARCH 10, 2021 20:25
HOT CEO Tal Granot-Goldstein (left) and FOX CEO Harel Vizel (right). (photo credit: RAFI DELOUYA)
HOT CEO Tal Granot-Goldstein (left) and FOX CEO Harel Vizel (right).
(photo credit: RAFI DELOUYA)
Israeli telecommunications and fashion retail industry leaders HOT and FOX  are collaborating together to launch "red," a new chain offering all cellular and multimedia products available on the market in a single place, Walla reported Wednesday.
The new chain, only conceptual at this stage, is expected to open 30 shops nationwide in the next three years. Its first two shops will open toward the end of 2021 in Eilat and Tel Aviv, according to Walla, and a smart online shop will be available for customers. 
HOT and FOX intend on expanding the chain's activity abroad once it proves itself in Israel.
"We have no doubt that this new collaboration between the two companies will produce a chain of shops leading in its field," director and CEO of FOX Harel Vizel said. 
In an interview given to N12 on Wednesday, Vizel said that he does not know of any company in Israel or abroad that will offer clients the experience and variety of products from all over the world that "red" will. 
"red" will offer all cell phones, tablets, earphones, multimedia and gaming products and accompanying accessories available on the market, including those made by some of the world's leading companies including Apple, Samsung, Huawei and others, according to Walla. 
In addition, "red" will also provide customers with maintenance services for all of its offered products. 
The new chain is also expected to put a lot of effort into its shops' visibility attributes, investing time and money into creating an innovative design that will allow a clean and aesthetic space for its products. This is expected to revolutionize the shopping experience it offers to customers. 
"The new chain is an important consumer line. It will offer a unique shopping experience that will be in line with the leading international companies across the world," said HOT CEO Tal Granot-Goldstein.
"If this year has taught anything, is that the cellular industry is only growing," Granot-Goldstein told N12. 
"'red' will bring a big change to the industry, just as Foot Locker did in the world of sports in Israel," Vizel said. "It will unite all the leading brands in the world and offer consumers a huge variety of products in a shopping experience that has never been seen before."
"Our entry into the cellular and communications industry fits in well with the company's growth strategy to expand and diversify our brand portfolio for our customers," he added.


Tags israel tech israeli innovation fox Apple
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Saluting volunteers helping save Israel's beaches from oil spill

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Why is Int'l Women's Day important in Israel?

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove

Is it possible to choose between 'Jewishness' and Israel?

 By ELLIOT COSGROVE
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Victoria Coates

Two major figures in Arab world visit Israel as the Middle East changes

 By VICTORIA COATES

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by