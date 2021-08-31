The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News

How did a Hongkonger girl from Turkey land up studying in Israel?

In Israel, she said, “You learn to enjoy life in its basic charms."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 31, 2021 14:00
Jerusalem Post Israel News
Rainbow Hong Kong, Turkey International Liberal Arts Program
photo credit: Courtesy
OUR STUDENT STORIES
Tel Aviv University International (TAUi) student Rainbow Yeung has lived in many places - Hong Kong, Turkey and now Israel. 
What brought Yeung, who is now studying in the school’s International Liberal Arts program,  from Turkey - a Muslim-majorty country - to Israel - the Jewish State - was her fascination with history. 
"I was thinking about my options for university, and I realized I didn't want to study in the same place that I've always lived," Yeung said. "I wanted to experience something new. 
“Israel is such a fascinating country, because it is such a young country, but it has such a rich history,” she said. “So it just stood out."
Yeung arrived in the country just over two years ago, and has been studying at TAUi since then. She has taken courses on the Middle East, Israel and Judaism, as well as entrepreneurship.
Yeung described the first year as being "very busy," going from learning in the classroom to studying in her dorm room, attempting to get a foothold on her coursework as a new arrival in the country.
This year, Yeung noted that as the coronavirus pandemic tapered off she had more opportunities to travel around the country, and has found solace in touring the national parks, seeing how the scenery changes as you make your way across the country and how the country respects nature and cares just as much about what lies under the ground as it does “for what lies in front of our eyes” with its methodical archaeological processes.
She also made a note of the unique Israeli culture.
"Something that surprised me being here is how confident people are [in Israel]," Rainbow said - “their attitude and their confidence, even when they are waiting in line. They just don't care about what other people think."
Yeung said that the Israeli confidence rubbed off on her in a way, after moving to Israel fresh out of high school, saying that it allowed her to be more comfortable in her own skin and shaped her as a person.
She admitted that her friends and family abroad were worried about her this past year, with the COVID-19 pandemic and the Gaza war. But Yeung said she quickly learned that the news makes things look much more tense than it does when you are living in Israel, and she tried to allay their fears.
"It is hard to explain to people outside [of Israel]," she said. "Unless you live here, you can't really understand how complicated and sometimes frustrating the situation is."
Regardless, Yeung believes that moving her studies to Israel was one of the most momentous and will be one of the most memorable decisions of her life.
In Israel, she said, “You learn to enjoy life in its basic charms."


Tags tel aviv university education hong kong TAU Students
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by