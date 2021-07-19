The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

How do Israeli Orthodox, secular Jews feel towards each other? - study

28% of all Israelis feel tension in their immediate environment due to differing political ideas. For this reason, 30% of all Israelis stated that they avoid talking politics with family and friends.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 19, 2021 02:47
Israelis shopping at Mamilla mall in Jerusalem, March 1, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israelis shopping at Mamilla mall in Jerusalem, March 1, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A study that was conducted among 1,000 Israelis by the Pnima Movement through the Geva Institute, checked the level of hate that certain Israeli groups feel towards one another. The official data of the study was published in Maariv
Orthodox and hate
24% of all Israelis stated that they hate Orthodox people. 40% of secular people said they hate Orthodox people, compared to only 2% of Orthodox people who said that they hate secular people. 18% of traditional people stated that they dislike Orthodox people, compared to only 4% Orthodox people who said they dislike traditional people.
Left-wing vs. Right-wing 
Left-wing voters are the most hated population in Israel according to the study. 22% of all Israelis stated that they hated leftists, where the percentage of right-wing voters who hate leftists is 30%. On the other hand, only 10% of left-wing voters stated that they hated people on the right side of the political spectrum. 
Mizrachi and Ashkenazi

76% of all Israelis feel that there is a rift between Ashkenazi people and Mizrahim (descendants of local Jewish communities in the Middle East and North Africa), and 38% of all Israelis think the rift has grown in the past few years. In the secular population, 50% think the rift has grown, compared to 27% of religious people and 17% Orthodox people who think the same.
The study also reports that all Israelis have encountered hate speech in their daily lives. 69% have experienced this on social media. 63% left-wing voters have encountered hate speech from the politicians, compared to 56% of right-wing voters and 50% of Orthodox people. 75% experienced hate speech toward them online, compared to 60% of the general population. 66% right-wing voters experienced hate speech compared to 50% of left-wing voters.
Political Ideologies
28% of all Israelis feel tension in their immediate environment due to differing political ideas. For this reason, 30% of all Israelis stated that they avoid talking politics to worsen tensions between family and friends. 19% of left-wing voters fear for their safety because of their political leanings. On the other hand, only 11% right-wing voters have the same fears. In the same vein, 19% left-wing voters are scared to discuss their political leanings in public, compared to only 14% right-wing voters with the same concerns.
Pnima is an Israeli movement that was started in 2015 by leaders and public figures of all parts of the population, with the goal to solve the polarization in Israeli society, and it is headed by former education minister Rabbi Shay Piron.
"The eve of Tisha Be'av, 2021 requires each and every one of us to look inside and introspect," said Rabbi Piron. "It has nothing to do with religious or secular. Our power as a people is the coherence and the ability to accommodate each other for our differences. We need to uproot the word hate from the Israeli lexicon. We are allowed to and should debate and disagree. We are not allowed to hate. It may be a terrible strategic threat to the most important Israeli asset - the power of coherence and unity."
This article was originally published in Hebrew by Yuval Bagno for Maariv and translated to English here by Ariella Marsden.


Tags israeli politics survey Hate speech Israeli society
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

COVID variants are here to stay, we must behave accordingly - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
4

3,000-year-old inscription bearing name of biblical judge found in Israel

The Jerubbaal inscription, written in ink on a pottery vessel.
5

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by