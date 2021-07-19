How do Israeli Orthodox, secular Jews feel towards each other? - study

A study that was conducted among 1,000 Israelis by the Pnima Movement through the Geva Institute, checked the level of hate that certain Israeli groups feel towards one another. The official data of the study was published in Maariv

Orthodox and hate 24% of all Israelis stated that they hate 24% of all Israelis stated that they hate Orthodox people. 40% of secular people said they hate Orthodox people, compared to only 2% of Orthodox people who said that they hate secular people. 18% of traditional people stated that they dislike Orthodox people, compared to only 4% Orthodox people who said they dislike traditional people.

Left-wing vs. Right-wing Left-wing voters are the most hated population in Israel according to the study. 22% of all Israelis stated that they hated leftists, where the percentage of right-wing voters who hate leftists is 30%. On the other hand, only 10% of left-wing voters stated that they hated people on the right side of the political spectrum.

Mizrachi and Ashkenazi



Mizrachi and Ashkenazi



76% of all Israelis feel that there is a rift between Ashkenazi people and Mizrahim (descendants of local Jewish communities in the Middle East and North Africa), and 38% of all Israelis think the rift has grown in the past few years. In the secular population, 50% think the rift has grown, compared to 27% of religious people and 17% Orthodox people who think the same.

The study also reports that all Israelis have encountered hate speech in their daily lives. 69% have experienced this on social media. 63% left-wing voters have encountered hate speech from the politicians, compared to 56% of right-wing voters and 50% of Orthodox people. 75% experienced hate speech toward them online, compared to 60% of the general population. 66% right-wing voters experienced hate speech compared to 50% of left-wing voters.

Political Ideologies 28% of all Israelis feel tension in their immediate environment due to differing political ideas. For this reason, 30% of all Israelis stated that they avoid talking politics to worsen tensions between family and friends. 19% of left-wing voters fear for their safety because of their political leanings. On the other hand, only 11% right-wing voters have the same fears. In the same vein, 19% left-wing voters are scared to discuss their political leanings in public, compared to only 14% right-wing voters with the same concerns.

Pnima is an Israeli movement that was started in 2015 by leaders and public figures of all parts of the population, with the goal to solve the polarization in Israeli society, and it is headed by former education minister Rabbi Shay Piron.