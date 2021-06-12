The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
How long will it take Netanyahu to leave the Balfour residence?

The Balfour residence has been a central point in Israeli politics in recent years due to the Netanyahu family’s insistence on remaining in the home even in coalition negotiations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 12, 2021 21:31
Israelis protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, near the Prime Minister's official residence in Jerusalem on March 20, 2021, a few days befire the Israeli general elections. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Israelis protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, near the Prime Minister's official residence in Jerusalem on March 20, 2021, a few days befire the Israeli general elections.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
When Benjamin Netanyahu is ousted on Sunday from his role as Israel’s prime minister, will he leave the official residence on the corner of Smolenskin and Balfour Streets in Jerusalem’s Talbiyeh neighborhood?
It is a question it seems that no one has a clear answer to, but based on precedents, it could take some time.
In 1999, after losing the election to Ehud Barak, Netanyahu and his wife Sara took six weeks before vacating the official prime minister residence in Jerusalem. In 2016, during the negotiations to evacuate the illegal outpost of Amona in the West Bank, Netanyahu told the settlers that he knew what it was like to lose a home.
“After the election in 1999, with no warning, I and my family were kicked out of Balfour,” Netanyahu reportedly said at the time. “Just like that with all our things we were kicked out to the street. We had to go to the Sheraton Plaza Hotel. It was a terrible feeling.”
The Balfour residence has been a central point in Israeli politics in recent years due to the Netanyahu family’s insistence on remaining in the home even in coalition negotiations.
Netanyahu reportedly offered a number of party heads in recent months to serve as prime minister in his place – in an effort to torpedo the Naftali Bennett-Yair Lapid government – on the condition though that he be allowed to remain in the Balfour residence.
Bennett, who is scheduled to be sworn in as prime minister on Sunday, is not expected to move with his family to Jerusalem. He will stay with his wife Gilat and four children in their home in Raanana to avoid uprooting the children from their schools and friends.
Bennett does however plan on using the Balfour residence for some evenings that he will remain in the capital as well as for official events, like hosting foreign dignitaries. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Naftali Bennett Balfour protests
