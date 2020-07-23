How many Israelis contracted coronavirus and don't know about it?

For several months now, the Health Ministry was unable to accurately estimate the number of coronavirus carriers within Israel's borders. Initial estimates spoke of around 50,000 people. But the results of a comprehensive serological survey published on KAN 11 on Wednesday evening may shed some light on the actual morbidity rates in Israel.According to the research that tested over 70,000 people in Israel's four major health funds ('kupot holim,') Clalit, Maccabi, Meuhedet and Leumit, the percentage of infected people in Israel is somewhere between one and three percent of the population, roughly translating into 200,000 to 300,000 Israelis showing antibodies in their blood. These figured may mean that the rate of patients in serious condition and the rate of mortality are better than previously expected, as morbidity rates are much higher than those reported by the Health Ministry, meaning that more people are showing antibodies in their blood. However, it should be noted that these figures don't mean that Israel is reaching a herd immunity, which requires 60% of the population with antibodies in their blood.
Translated by Tobias Siegal.
