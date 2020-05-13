The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
How much weight did Israelis gain during the coronavirus lockdown?

Out of the 70% who reported they trained less during the lockdown, 48% claimed that they trained significantly less while 15% indicated that they took full advantage

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
MAY 13, 2020 12:11
Fitness studio reopens following weeks of closure due to global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (photo credit: REUTERS)
Fitness studio reopens following weeks of closure due to global outbreak of the coronavirus disease
(photo credit: REUTERS)
According to a study conducted by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU), 55% of Israelis gained weight during the coronavirus lockdown as their training regiments were severely affected by the draconian-like shelter-in-place orders delved out by the Israeli government in mid-March.
Out of the 1,200 people surveyed, 70% of Israelis indicated that they have been training less vigorously than they did before the lockdown began, adding that the average weight gain for Israelis was 1.2 kg - 50% of those who put on weight gained more than 2 kg.
Those who were surveyed declared that they actively trained in gyms, classes and organized sporting events before the lockdown, and continued to do so while the shelter-in-place orders were in effect.
Out of the 70% who reported they trained less during the lockdown, 48% claimed that they trained significantly less while 15% indicated that they took full advantage of the self-isolation to train even harder.
The data itself is based upon self-reporting by the respondents. The survey administrators did not actually weigh those in the sample themselves - researchers estimate that the true data is about 30% higher than reported.
Considering these are normally active trainers, those who worked out four days a week or more stayed consistent in weight while those who exercised twice a week or less tended to gain weight.
For training regiments, 60% participated in online training courses - 24% via video conference, 16% on television or cable networks, 5% used a fitness app and 12% tried everything under the moon to keep busy and fit during the lockdown.
With regards to post-lockdown life, 90% of the sample said that they fully intend to return to training while 5% claimed that are undecided with the remaining 5% claiming they were afraid that if they return they will catch the virus and don't intend on continuing their pre-coronavirus regiments in the aftermath of the lockdown.
Outdoor workouts have been permitted since the onset of the coronavirus lockdown orders. The only change that occurred throughout was where you could train, how far you could venture out of your to train as well as who you could train with. Gyms were shut in mid-March, only opening up last week. Beaches, parks and pools were also closed - the park prohibition was also lifted last week.
"More than 40 million people a year die from non-communicable diseases. Studies indicate that lack of exercise results in a 30% -20% increase in this group of diseases. These are higher numbers than the coronavirus, from which about a quarter of a million people around the world from died from so far," said Physiologist Dr. Horesh Dor-Haim, who runs the O2 Center for the Advancement of Health and Sports Medicine at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, according to Israel Hayom.


