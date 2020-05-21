The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

How overconfidence can plague investors

Confidence is a good thing - but overconfidence can lead to downfall.

By AARON KATSMAN  
MAY 21, 2020 22:32
A man stands in front of an electronic board displaying market data at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in Tel Aviv, Israel (photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
A man stands in front of an electronic board displaying market data at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in Tel Aviv, Israel
(photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
Well, I think we tried very hard not to be overconfident, because when you get overconfident, that’s when something snaps up and bites you. – Neil Armstrong
It has been a week of milestones in the Katsman home. First, our youngest son decided that he needs to have a hamster. While his oldest sister begged him not to get one, I was more worried about what this meant for me. He very confidently calmed my nerves by saying it’s no problem and will be easy for him to care for the little rodent.
Flashback five or six years as my oldest son decided to get a hamster and assured me he would care for it, and while he enjoyed it for around 15 minutes, it turned out that yours truly had to feed it and clean the cage. If not for my dear wife noticing that we hadn’t heard from the little guy in a few days, it would probably still be lying without vital signs, in its cage. Wary of a repeat situation, I made our son sign a “Taking care of pet” contract. So far so good, as he has been feeding and holding the hamster.
Speaking of my older son, this week marked his first driving lesson. His initial feedback from his instructor was that he “has a lot of confidence,” which is probably driver instructor-speak for “slow down and drive safely!”

I’m better than Warren Buffet
Overconfidence is something that can plague investors as well. It often happens after an investor makes a few successful investments, especially when the stock market is in the midst of a good run. I remember back in 1999, people would go on and on how they were great investors as they bought hi-tech stocks and watched them double in a few weeks’ time. They convinced themselves that making money was a snap.
Well, that slap in face came during the second half of March 2000 as the stock market started a very long and painful drop, which was most felt in those very same hi-tech companies that ran up.
Over the last few weeks, as markets have surged from their coronavirus-caused drop, again it’s the hi-tech sector leading the way. Now whether the move is justified or not, is a different column. What I have started to notice from certain clients and others that I speak with that investing is easy and this will continue without interruption. I have spoken with certain clients who want to abandon their very conservative nature and start chasing anything that has a tint of technology in it.

Research not good
A few years ago I quoted Tony Giordano, senior financial adviser with Vanguard, on a piece that appeared in the Journal of Economic Perspectives, titled “Overconfident investors, predictable returns, and excessive trading.” The report said, “Investors attribute strong portfolio performance and high returns to their skills, which leads to self-assurance. When the same investors experience poor performance and low returns, they attribute it to bad luck. The result: persistent overconfidence.”
It’s that persistent overconfidence that can lead to poor investment decisions. Call it greed or whatever but I’ve seen too many times where after a good year in the market, the investor loses sight of her financial goals and needs, and decides to chase after higher and higher returns. And you all know what eventually happens, and it’s not pretty.

Long term
Though he wrote this a few years ago it seems almost prophetic, considering the stock market drop and recovery in the last three months. Giordano sums it up when he says, “If strong market performance makes you headstrong with the possibility of quick returns, avoid the temptation to go after investments that will expose you to more risk than you’d feel comfortable with under ordinary circumstances. On the flip side, if poor market performance tempts you to flee to cash, consider the longer-term implications, which include missing a potential market rebound and losing future growth opportunities.”

Asset allocation
I have said it a thousand times but it bears repeating. After figuring out your goals and needs, your asset allocation is what’s important to help you achieve those said goals. Many studies have shown that the proportion of stocks, bonds and cash held in a portfolio has a greater effect on its returns and volatility than the individual investments that are chosen.
What does this mean? Stay the course that you started out with. Part of your financial plan took into account good years in the market. Take the money and say thanks. But don’t get over confident and start getting more and more aggressive and end up making costly mistakes. If you follow your asset allocation you will be able to achieve your financial goals.
The information contained in this article reflects the opinion of the author and not necessarily the opinion of Portfolio Resources Group, Inc. or its affiliates.

Aaron Katsman is the author of Retirement GPS: How to Navigate Your Way to A Secure Financial Future with Global Investing. www.gpsinvestor.com; aaron@lighthousecapital.co.il.


Tags finance investment pension
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ohana takes the reins of a police force in need of overhaul By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Is the Arab-Israel conflict solve-able? By GERSHON BASKIN
Amotz Asa-El On Jerusalam Day, the city's Arabs and Jews remain divided By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Douglas Bloomfield Netanyahu's major goal is annexation and the securing of his legacy By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by