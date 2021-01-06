The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Hundreds attend hassidic wedding in city with highest rate of infections

Police dispersed hundreds of guests at an ultra-Orthodox wedding celebration in the city of Beitar Illit late Tuesday night.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 6, 2021 12:16
GERRER HASSIDIM at a wedding in Jerusalem. (photo credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)
GERRER HASSIDIM at a wedding in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)
Video footage has emerged of a massive ultra-Orthodox wedding was staged Tuesday night in Beitar Illit, the city with the highest rate of positive COVID-19 tests in the country, and the fourth highest rate of new infections per 10,000 inhabitants.
The wedding celebration was staged by the grand rabbi of the radical Toldot Avraham Yitzhak hassidic community for his grandson, a part of the anti-Zionist Eda Haredit communal association.
Footage of the wedding celebration obtained by the Kikar Hashabbat news site showed hundreds of hassidim, almost entirely without masks, in an event hall singing and swaying shoulder to shoulder.

Other video footage showed police personnel waiting outside the building where the wedding was staged, although the police did eventually enter and break up the event.
The police said that when they arrived the doors of the building were locked and those inside refused to open them.
Only after dialogue with organizers where the doors opened. Upon entering the police said they saw hundreds of wedding guests who were not wearing masks.
While the police were dispersing the wedding paticipants, dozens of them gathered outside the building and fought with the police, threw stones at them and damaged police vehicles, the police said.
Additional police forces were summoned to the site to full disperse all wedding participants and others who had gathered at the site.
The organizers of the wedding as well as the building owners were summoned for a police investigation.
As of today (Wednesday), Beitar Illit had the highest rate of positive tests at 26%, and the fourth highest rate of new COVID-19 infections in the country with 145.5 per 10,000 residents.
   


