Hundreds gather in Tel Aviv's Yarkon Park for massive party amid COVID-19

Video footage from the party showed several hundred participants dancing close in proximity to each other, while only a select few can be seen wearing facemasks.

Yarkon Park was the end point for an event by the FIT TLV riding project, in which hundreds of Israelis ride bicycles, skateboards, roller skates and scooters around the city of Tel Aviv together.

According to N12, it is not yet clear whether all the party goers were in fact, there due to the cycling project, or how the event developed into such a massive gathering.

A live stream on FIT TLV's official Facebook page showed that towards the end of the ride, several people had already gathered at the park to dance. Meanwhile, Israel's Health Ministry reported on Thursday that despite a rise in the amount of daily tests administered, the country's coronavirus positivity rate has continued to climb, diagnosing over 4,000 cases on Thursday, with a 4% test positivity rate. A message on the event's Facebook page warned riders to keep their distance from others, telling riders to "Please note, riding is the sole responsibility of the rider, we are making a tremendous effort to have a pleasant and safe ride. If one does not observe the safety rules - it is their sole responsibility, and we as fair people expect you to be attentive and careful to the other riders."