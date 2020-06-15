The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hundreds of abandoned dogs living in garbage-filled landfill in Arad

SPCA: "This level of neglect has gone on for many years. We should not have reached this point."

By AARON REICH  
JUNE 15, 2020 01:55
Dogs are seen eating food from volunteers in a landfill in Arad. (photo credit: VIPDESIGN.CO.IL)
Dogs are seen eating food from volunteers in a landfill in Arad.
(photo credit: VIPDESIGN.CO.IL)
Warning, the video shown at the end of this article may be disturbing to watch for some.
Hundreds of abandoned, stray dogs are living amid horrible conditions in an arid garbage-filled landfill in Arad, a town in southern Israel, with thousands more living in the surrounding areas.
The situation first came to light when a video began circulating online showing volunteers giving dry food to dozens of abandoned dogs in the landfill.
However, when the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Israel (SPCA) sent representatives to Arad to investigate, they found the situation to be far worse than expected, with the amount of dogs living in the landfill numbering in the hundreds.
The issue of stray dogs in the Israeli south is nothing new. According to a 2017 study by Humane Society International, Israel has over 33,000 stray dogs, with a majority of them living in predominantly Bedouin areas in the south of the country, Haaretz reported.
However, the situation has gotten worse in recent years.
"Hundreds of dogs live in the city's landfill, thousands more live in the area across the Bedouin sector and the situation is getting worse," local veterinarian Dr. Yana Carroll told the SPCA.
"I was shocked to see the number of dogs in the landfill and to know that hundreds of thousands of dogs are still around," SPCA's Gadi Wittner said in a statement.
"This level of neglect has gone on for many years. We should not have reached this point."
The conditions the dogs live in are very unhealthy, with mothers nursing dozens of puppies covered in ticks, and dogs with scars and still bleeding injuries from territorial battles over every small scrap of food they are able to find in the garbage.
The SPCA called on the government to work to end this "cycle of pain," and to formulate a plan.
"For such a program to work, government agencies must work together," Wittner explained.
"We call upon Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel and Agriculture Minister Alon Schuster to formulate and implement a real and urgent plan of action in a coordinated, professional and rapid manner."
He also called on Tal Gilboa – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's adviser on animal affairs, who visited the landfill a few months ago  – and Blue and White MK Miki Haimovich – who is very outspoken about animal rights – to work on the issue and promote a humane plan of action alongside the other institutions to prevent further suffering.
The plan cannot be to simply feed the dogs, he explained, as this leads to more breeding, which could make the situation worse. Rather, the SPCA calls for the formation of a long-term plan that would include several essential components. These include sterilization and neutering efforts; vaccinations; rescuing puppies that can be brought for adoption; and a comprehensive educational program for Bedouin communities, as well as for other residents of the South, regarding animal rights and a means of enforcing the laws.
According to Wittner, the consequences of not doing so could be dire.
Hundreds of abandoned dogs living in Arad landfill (credit: vipdesign.co.il)
"A major disaster, [such as] disease [and] the destruction of nature and the environment may result, and in the meantime, more puppies are added to the cycle of pain, and end their lives with great suffering," Wittner said.


Tags animals south dogs animal abuse Arad
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Hebron violence By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Gantz, save Netanyahu and Israel from a tragedy – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Joel C. Rosenberg Will American Evangelicals support immediate annexation? By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
Oded Revivi We need to take Donald Trump's deal for annexation By ODED REVIVI
Ruthie Blum Intersectional protests strengthen Netanyahu's push for sovereignty By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
2 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 Iran prepares to confront Israel in Syria via Hezbollah - report
An Iranian carries the Iranian and Hezbollah flags during the commemoration of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Tehran, Iran February 11, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by