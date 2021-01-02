The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Hundreds of protesters gather over death of Ahuvia Sandak in Jerusalem

The PID is expected to close the case against the officers involved in the incident, which Israel Police believe will lead to escalation in the ongoing protests.

By EVE YOUNG  
JANUARY 2, 2021 22:03
Demonstrators block light rail in Jerusalem in protest against death of Ahuvia Sandak, a hilltop youth member. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside of the Jerusalem headquarters of the Police Investigation Department (PID) following the death of Ahuvia Sandak, an Israeli settler who was killed in a road accident while fleeing from police in the West Bank, according to Ynet News. Protesters threw rocks at police and punctured the wheels of a police car, according to Israel Police. Four officers were injured.
The protesters are demanding a special investigation unit be formed to look into the circumstances surrounding Sandak's death and that the unit that investigates nationalistic crime in the West Bank be closed, Haaretz reported.
Violent protests over Sandak's death have been ongoing for the past week. On Wednesday, a security official told KAN 11 that the protests are crossing a violent line, and that "police officers are afraid to leave the safety of their cars to manage the protests," as demonstrators blocked traffic, caused damage to infrastructure and burned garbage bins.
Protesters attacked an Arab civilian car that got caught in the disorder on Thursday, as rocks were hurled, eggs thrown and police officers were attacked. Also on Thursday, damage was caused to roads, trash cans were lit on fire and traffic was blocked. An officer, riding his motorbike on his way home from work.
The state attorney is expected to issue indictments against the four youth that were in the vehicle with Sandak this week, N12 reported Saturday. They are expected to be indicted for endangering human life in a traffic incident after they allegedly threw rocks at Palestinian vehicles before the police car chase that ended in Sandak's death.
At least one of the youth is expected to be indicted on more serious charges, N12 reported.
The PID is expected to close the case against the officers involved in the incident, which Israel Police believe will lead to escalation in the ongoing protests, according to N12.
Otzma Yehudit Party founder Itamar Ben-Gvir said that if the expectations that the case will be closed are correct then "the PID should be closed immediately. The last youth involved in the case was released on Thursday. It is unclear how the PID can close the case without speaking to the youth when they are released and no police can hear them or are involved in the conversation."
"It is unclear how the PID can ignore the abundance of evidence that the officers acted against the law and against internal police regulations. The decision by PID will only increase the division and the polarization in Israeli society."
Ben-Gvir attended the protest, posting footage from it on his Facebook page.

Cody Levine and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


