The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hungarian FM makes solidarity visit to Israel after Israel-Gaza conflict

"Hungary will continue to stand by Israel and will protest on any international stage against biased decisions that ignore attacks by terrorist organizations."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 1, 2021 17:50
Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi met with his Hungarian counterpart, Péter Szijjártó in a solidarity visit following Operation Guardian of the Walls (Video Credit: Foreign Ministry).
Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi met with his Hungarian counterpart, Péter Szijjártó on Tuesday, as part of the Hungarian government's solidarity visit to Israel in the wake of the fighting between Israel and Hamas. 
In what he called an "excellent meeting," the two discussed challenges following Operation Guardian of the Walls and ways to further the good relations between the two countries, Ashkenazi wrote on Twitter.
"We signed an agreement to progress cooperation and to train guides to teach about the Holocaust at Yad Vashem," he added.
They discussed mutual cooperation in health, trade and tourism, with the possibility of opening flights between the countries for vaccinated individuals, the Foreign Ministry reported. 
"We are happy to follow the progress of your agreements and expect them to continue and expand," Szijjártó said.
The foreign ministers visited the location in which a rocket hit a home in Petah Tikva during the 11-day conflict between Hamas and Israel.
Israeli foreign minister meets with Hungarian counterpart at site of Petah Tikva rocket hit (Photo Credit: Foreign Ministry).Israeli foreign minister meets with Hungarian counterpart at site of Petah Tikva rocket hit (Photo Credit: Foreign Ministry).
At the site, Ashkenazi thanked Hungary for its solidarity and support for Israel.
"The Hamas terrorist organization damages the stability of the region, endangers the residents of Israel and also the residents of Gaza," Ashkenazi said. 
Szijjártó responded by saying he only understood what Israeli citizens had experienced under Hamas rocket-fire after arriving to see it firsthand. 
"A few days ago, Israel experienced a terror attack of thousands of rockets that were fired at its citizens by Hamas. This is an unacceptable attack, and so it was only natural that we should come here to support our friends and express our solidarity," 
Szijjártó said. 
Israeli foreign minister meets with Hungarian counterpart at site of Petah Tikva rocket hit (Photo Credit: Foreign Ministry).Israeli foreign minister meets with Hungarian counterpart at site of Petah Tikva rocket hit (Photo Credit: Foreign Ministry).
"Hungary condemns the behavior of Hamas and we are saddened that international institutions have ignored theses facts," he continued.
Szijjártó pointed out that Israel's democracy cannot be compared to Hamas' terrorist organization and that Israel has a natural right to defend itself. 
"I am proud of Hungary for taking this stance. Hungary will continue to stand by Israel and will protest on any international stage against biased decisions that ignore attacks by terrorist organizations," Szijjártó concluded. 
Hungary is the seventh nation to arrive in Israel to show its support and solidarity since the start of Operation Guardian of the Walls, and is followed by Greece, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the United States and the United Kingdom.


Tags Gabi Ashkenazi hungary foreign affairs Operation Guardian of the Walls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to unite and form a government - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Robert Wexler

How can the US help improve the lives of Israelis, Palestinians? - opinion

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Emily Schrader

Jews, Israel under attack in the online intifada - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Here's how America can actually support Israel’s Iron Dome - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett not bothered by Netanyahu's threats - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Israel's operation against Hamas was the world's first AI war

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan.
2

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
3

IDF: Nasrallah tried to threaten Israel, looked weak and sick instead

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
4

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
5

Hamas's Sinwar: We have 500 km of tunnels in Gaza, only 5% were damaged

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by