Hungarian FM makes solidarity visit to Israel after Israel-Gaza conflict





חתמנו על הסכמים לקידום שיתופי פעולה ולהכשרת מחנכים להוראת השואה ביד ושם. סיימתי פגישה מצויינת עם פטר סיארטו. שוחחנו על האתגרים שלאחר סיום מבצע ״שומר חומות״ ועל הדרכים לקידום נוסף של היחסים הטובים בין המדינות.חתמנו על הסכמים לקידום שיתופי פעולה ולהכשרת מחנכים להוראת השואה ביד ושם. pic.twitter.com/Ejgb9Vx2cS June 1, 2021 "We signed an agreement to progress cooperation and to train guides to teach about the Holocaust at Yad Vashem," he added.

They discussed mutual cooperation in health, trade and tourism, with the possibility of opening flights between the countries for vaccinated individuals, the Foreign Ministry reported.

"We are happy to follow the progress of your agreements and expect them to continue and expand," Szijjártó said.

The foreign ministers visited the location in which a rocket hit a home in Petah Tikva during the 11-day conflict between Hamas and Israel.

At the site, Ashkenazi thanked Hungary for its solidarity and support for Israel.

"The Hamas terrorist organization damages the stability of the region, endangers the residents of Israel and also the residents of Gaza," Ashkenazi said.

Szijjártó responded by saying he only understood what Israeli citizens had experienced under Hamas rocket-fire after arriving to see it firsthand.

"A few days ago, Israel experienced a terror attack of thousands of rockets that were fired at its citizens by Hamas. This is an unacceptable attack, and so it was only natural that we should come here to support our friends and express our solidarity,"

Szijjártó said.

"Hungary condemns the behavior of Hamas and we are saddened that international institutions have ignored theses facts," he continued.

Szijjártó pointed out that Israel's democracy cannot be compared to Hamas' terrorist organization and that Israel has a natural right to defend itself.

"I am proud of Hungary for taking this stance. Hungary will continue to stand by Israel and will protest on any international stage against biased decisions that ignore attacks by terrorist organizations," Szijjártó concluded.

Hungary is the seventh nation to arrive in Israel to show its support and solidarity since the start of Operation Guardian of the Walls, and is followed by Greece, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the United States and the United Kingdom.