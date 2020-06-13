Hungarian foreign minister meets with Jared Kusher to discuss peace plan

Hungary's Foreign Affairs Minister, Péter Szijjártó spoke with US senior presidential adviser Jared Kushner to discuss international relations and pandemic defense against the coronavirus, as well as the "Deal of the Century" and the situation in the Middle East regarding Israel, the Budapest Business Journal reported on Thursday. In the meeting, the two discussed the results of efforts put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as well as the the Middle East peace process. Szijjártó assured Kushner that Hungary regard Israel as an ally, and told him that the US has Hungary's support in executing the Trump administration's plan, saying it offers the most realistic chance of bringing peace to the Middle East. "Hungary has always been against, and will continue to be against, international political approaches that are one-sided and unfair towards Israel," Szijjártó said. Hungary currently has 4,039 confirmed coronavirus cases with the number of fatalities reaching 553, while the US still leads the world in both confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19. As of Friday evening, the number of confirmed cases in the US stands at 2.09 million while the number of deaths stands around 116,000, according to data published by the United States CDC.