ICC permanently closes flotilla war crimes case

The International Criminal Court on Wednesday permanently closed the war crimes allegations against Israel relating to the 2010 Mavi Marmara flotilla in which 10 Turkish citizens were killed during an altercation with IDF troops.The decision by the ICC's Pretrial Chamber followed a decision by the ICC Prosecutor to close the case for a third time in December 2019 as well as prior rulings from the ICC's highest body, the appeals chamber, which seemed to undermine attempts to force the ICC Prosecutor to move forward with the case. This is the first time that the ICC Pretrial Chamber has thrown in the towel after appeals against the ICC Prosecutor's decision to close the case.During its December 2019 decision, the ICC Prosecution made some of the most complimentary statements regarding the IDF and Israeli positions on some war crimes issues to date.From a technical perspective, ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s third consecutive decision to close her preliminary probe of alleged war crimes by IDF soldiers who killed 10 people on the Mavi Marmara during a clash to seize the ship was nothing new.She and the ICC Pretrial Chamber have been at legal loggerheads over this case for multiple rounds now since 2014.The ICC has pushed her to move to a full criminal investigation three times and each time she has said that there was no basis to move forward. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });But this time was different.Because the latest ICC ruling directed Bensouda to accept certain factual conclusions, she needed to more deeply analyze the IDF’s behavior.In her past two decisions to close the case, she merely said that 10 dead activists who clashed with the IDF was not a high enough volume of casualties to warrant her office’s attention, which deals mostly with genocide or mass killings.However, the Island of Comoros – which was essentially acting on behalf of the Palestinians – kept pushing Bensouda to analyze the case more seriously.In hindsight, they probably wish they had not pushed so hard.The compliments to the IDF were all indirect, but they were unmistakable for someone who closely follows this arena, especially since international human rights forums usually only condemn Israel.Bensouda said that one reason that she would not open a criminal probe was that the case had been probed by the IDF legal division.
Even if this was not a full sign-off on all investigations by the IDF legal division and only in the context of an issue called “command responsibility,” Bensouda could have come to the same result without mentioning the IDF legal division.Further, Bensouda’s explanation included noting that if a country’s legal division’s probe were viewed as a sham, that they would not have provided any protection from the ICC. Turning that statement around and since Bensouda wants to close the case, it means she is saying that the IDF probe here was not a sham.Along the same lines, Bensouda pointed out that Spain, England, Sweden and Germany had all dismissed any war crimes allegations against the IDF for the incident. Some of these countries dismissed their allegations on the basis of recognizing Israel’s justice system as legitimate and as having properly probed the issue.Next, the ICC Pretrial Chamber ordered Bensouda to act as if the IDF had started shooting before it entered the Mavi Marmara – even though this claim is highly disputed.Bensouda said that even assuming this disputed claim as true, that the IDF had tried to take the Marmara by surprise without any altercation as well as other non-lethal efforts to avoid injuring the passengers.Moreover, the ICC Prosecution wrote that only one of the 10 people who died might have been killed in this initial shooting.Even after the altercation, the ICC Prosecution said that the IDF tried to provide quick medical attention to injured passengers.All of this narrative made it sound like Bensouda viewed many, even if not all. Of the IDF actions in a positive light of an army that cared about the rule of law.There were other positive points the ICC Prosecution made about Israel and the IDF that one never hears from bodies like the UN Human Rights Council.Bensouda distinguished between wide allegations of passengers being uncomfortable and slightly roughed up versus very limited allegations of actual potential inhuman treatment.This was notable as often critics of Israel simply lump any uncomfortable treatment by Israel of arrested persons as full-fledged “torture.”Even more surprising were the ICC Prosecution’s comments directly against the Palestinian-Comoros Island’s position.Whereas Israel’s critics portrayed the Marmara passengers as having practically the status of UN peacekeepers, Bensouda declared their purposes to be political.In addition, she dismissed any attempt by the ICC Pretrial Chamber to view Israel’s blockade of Gaza as part of the war crimes’ picture, saying that analyzing this issue was inherently subjective. Despite this ruling, the big question is still what the ICC Pretrial Chamber will decide about the war crimes debate regarding the 2014 Gaza War and the settlement enterprise, given that the ICC Prosecution has already ruled that Palestine as a state and has appeared to rule against Israel on the settlements issue.
