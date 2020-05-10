ICC: Smear campaigns don't change facts about 'Palestine' probe

International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has responded to opposition to the court's investigation into alleged war crimes against Palestinians, stressing that "misinformation and smear campaigns" do not change facts about the conduct of the court concerning 'Palestine.'
"Fact: my Office is executing its mandate concerning Palestine situation with utmost professionalism, independence and objectivity in strict conformity with the Rome Statute. Any insinuation or assertion to the contrary is simply misled and unfounded," Bensouda was quoted as saying on the ICC's Twitter on Friday.
At the end of April, Bensouda issued a legal brief stating that 'Palestine' is considered a state, despite a number of objections to the contrary by member states.
Israeli, American, Australian and European officials, among others, have spoken out against the move by Bensouda to launch an investigation into the Palestinian territories regarding war crimes. Israel is not a member of the Rome Statute and has not accepted ICC jurisdiction.