ICEJ works to bring Diaspora Jews to Israel amid coronavirus

As a part of the initiative, the ICEJ will be a part of bringing 160 Jews to Israel this week - including a group of 41 stemming from the former Soviet Union.

With the incoming flight, the ICEJ has brought a total of 761 Jewish immigrants to Israel since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The ICEJ noted that despite the currently climate of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of Aliyah applications have continued to surge unexpectedly, resulting in the need for external help.

"As global travel has ground to a halt over recent months, many in Israel were expecting a pause in Jewish immigration due to the COVID-19 threat. But the nation is currently experiencing a surprising uptick in Aliyah, as many Jewish families worldwide are moving up plans to immigrate to a country they view as safer and better positioned for economic recovery," the ICEJ said in a press statement. "This is in line with Israel's history as a state always open to Jewish immigration."

The influx in applications for Jewish immigrants in the coming months are expected to originate mainly from countries such as Ethiopia and the former Soviet Union, among others.

"Many of these recent Jewish arrivals are coming from regions of the former Soviet Union, where the local economies are struggling and the Corona threat is just peaking. Even travel within these countries is difficult and in some areas not even allowed. Yet we are hearing stories of Jewish families making incredible efforts to board flights for Israel," the organization noted.

"In several recent instances, pregnant mothers nearing term were determined to reach Israel in time to give birth in the Jewish homeland. And Israeli and Jewish Agency officials are exploring all avenues to safely funnel these people through airports even when most people are not allowed to fly," the ICEJ said.

Considering most international flights are still suspended to this day, Israeli and Jewish Agency officials have been arranging emergency charters for stranded Israeli citizens as well as Diaspora Jews approved for absorption into the country.

The ICEJ plans to raise funds, at the request of the Jewish Agency, to bring another 150 Jewish immigrants from the former Soviet Union - to which they hope will arrive in the country by early June.

“Despite all the bad news we hear about the [coronavirus] crisis, one of the positive stories is the surprising number of Jews looking for a way to come to Israel as soon as they can”, said ICEJ President Dr. Jürgen Bühler. “We are privileged to play a key part in this unique wave of Aliyah, when a pandemic brought the world to a standstill but it could not stop the Jews from coming home to Israel.”