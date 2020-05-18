The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

ICEJ works to bring Diaspora Jews to Israel amid coronavirus

The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) has been assisting the Jewish Agency for Israel and Keren HaYesod, throughout the coronavirus pandemic, sponsoring 601 Aliyah flights.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
MAY 19, 2020 00:12
YOUNG PROFESSIONALS land in Israel on a Nefesh B’Nefesh charter aliyah flight. (photo credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)
YOUNG PROFESSIONALS land in Israel on a Nefesh B’Nefesh charter aliyah flight.
(photo credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)
The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) has been assisting the Jewish Agency for Israel and Keren HaYesod, throughout the coronavirus pandemic, with bringing Diaspora Jews to Israel by sponsoring 601 Aliyah flights since February.
As a part of the initiative, the ICEJ will be a part of bringing 160 Jews to Israel this week - including a group of 41 stemming from the former Soviet Union.
With the incoming flight, the ICEJ has brought a total of 761 Jewish immigrants to Israel since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The ICEJ noted that despite the currently climate of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of Aliyah applications have continued to surge unexpectedly, resulting in the need for external help.
"As global travel has ground to a halt over recent months, many in Israel were expecting a pause in Jewish immigration due to the COVID-19 threat. But the nation is currently experiencing a surprising uptick in Aliyah, as many Jewish families worldwide are moving up plans to immigrate to a country they view as safer and better positioned for economic recovery," the ICEJ said in a press statement. "This is in line with Israel's history as a state always open to Jewish immigration."
The influx in applications for Jewish immigrants in the coming months are expected to originate mainly from countries such as Ethiopia and the former Soviet Union, among others.
"Many of these recent Jewish arrivals are coming from regions of the former Soviet Union, where the local economies are struggling and the Corona threat is just peaking. Even travel within these countries is difficult and in some areas not even allowed. Yet we are hearing stories of Jewish families making incredible efforts to board flights for Israel," the organization noted. 
"In several recent instances, pregnant mothers nearing term were determined to reach Israel in time to give birth in the Jewish homeland. And Israeli and Jewish Agency officials are exploring all avenues to safely funnel these people through airports even when most people are not allowed to fly," the ICEJ said.
Considering most international flights are still suspended to this day, Israeli and Jewish Agency officials have been arranging emergency charters for stranded Israeli citizens as well as Diaspora Jews approved for absorption into the country.
The ICEJ plans to raise funds, at the request of the Jewish Agency, to bring another 150 Jewish immigrants from the former Soviet Union - to which they hope will arrive in the country by early June.
“Despite all the bad news we hear about the [coronavirus] crisis, one of the positive stories is the surprising number of Jews looking for a way to come to Israel as soon as they can”, said ICEJ President Dr. Jürgen Bühler. “We are privileged to play a key part in this unique wave of Aliyah, when a pandemic brought the world to a standstill but it could not stop the Jews from coming home to Israel.”


Tags Israel aliyah international fellowship of christians and jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Duma lesson By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak The farce and failure of Netanyahu’s latest antics – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El Who defeated the Nazis? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. The message of Lag Ba'omer is that we can recreate the world anew By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by