IDF already preparing for next war with Hamas

Despite a freshly signed ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip , the IDF’s intelligence division is already preparing for the next round of violence to break out.

Known as AMAN, the IDF’s intelligence division believes that Hamas is still in the midst of fully understanding the damage caused to it during Operation Guardian of the Walls. The terror group is also trying to build a winning narrative around the fighting which caused extreme damage to the already devastated enclave and keep the link to Jerusalem alive.

On Wednesday Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar downplayed the damage to its military infrastructure inflicted on it during the 11-day Operation Guardian of the Walls and threatened to renew fighting if Israel “violates” the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

“We are ready for the great battle, if the enemy commits a great folly in Jerusalem and the holy sites,” said Sinwar. “We wanted to deliver a message to the occupation and the world that we do not make threats haphazardly, so that the world knows that al-Aqsa has men who protect it.”

Violence between Israel Police and Palestinian worshippers on the Temple Mount during the final days of Ramadan is what sparked the rocket fire on the capital which led the IDF to carry out intensive strikes on Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets across the blockaded coastal enclave.

Should Sinwar follow through with his threat, the IDF says that it has hundreds of targets ready to strike and is continuing to add more.

According to an assessment by AMAN, Mohammed Deif, the commander of Hamas’s military wing, wanted to carry out several attacks against Israel including a cross-border raid targeting troops or civilians as well as overwhelm the Iron Dome missile defense system with large rocket salvos.

Thanks to superior intelligence gathered prior to the operation as well as during the fighting as well as cooperation with other security bodies, the IDF was able to thwart most attacks planned by the group, hitting tunnels with operatives inside heading towards Israel as well as take out several anti-tank guided missile cells leaving only a few Kornets in the hands of Hamas and PIJ.

But, the terror group was able to fire hundreds of rockets towards Israel in the first few days of fighting, effectively overwhelming the Iron Dome protecting Ashkelon that at the same time experienced a malfunction. Two women were killed in that salvo when rockets slammed into residential areas.

Both the IDF and Hamas are claiming to have won the battle, with the Israeli military stating that it destroyed Hamas’s strategic underground tunnel network as well as having killed senior operatives, some of them key figures in the group’s missile program.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said at least 243 Palestinians were killed during the fighting, including 66 children and teens, with 1,910 people wounded. The Israeli military says over 100 operatives belonging to the terror groups were killed and that some of the civilian casualties were caused by Hamas rockets falling short or civilian homes collapsing after an airstrike on Hamas’s tunnel network.

In the first interview since the fighting ended, Sinwar told the Associated Press that 80 operatives were killed during the fighting-57 from Hamas and 22 from Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

While the Israeli military understands that it was not able to destroy the rocket arsenals in the blockaded Strip, it believes that the terror groups are deterred from entering into another war with Israel so soon.

During the fighting rockets were also fired by Palestinian groups in south Lebanon towards Israel, causing incoming rocket sirens to be activated in cities like Acco and the Haifa suburbs for the first time since the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

Though Hezbollah remained silent during the fighting, on Wednesday the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened “regional war” should Israel attack holy sites in Jerusalem.

“The Israelis must understand that breaching the holy city and Al-Aqsa mosque and sanctuaries won’t stop the Gazan resistance,” Nasrallah said in a cough-filled speech, adding that “Jerusalem means a regional war. All the resistance movements cannot stand by and watch this happening if the holy city is in real, grave danger.”

The IDF believes that Hezbollah is deterred from initiating a war with Israel, nevertheless it understands that a war with the Lebanese terror group would be on another scale compared to a war with Hamas.