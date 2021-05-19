IDF Arabic spokesman shows pictures of Gaza before and after Hamas

The IDF's Arabic-language Facebook page published a post Saturday of photos of Gaza before and after Hamas took administrative control of the Strip in 2007.

The page, operated by IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee, seeks to reach out to the Arab world in order to tell Israel's side of the story in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which comes amid the recent rapprochment between Israel and the Gulf states and 'moderate' Sunni Arab countries, leading to the Abraham Accords in August 2020.

In the post, Adraee wrote that this is "Gaza before and after Hamas... Of course, [the places] targeted are only sites [Hamas] planted intentionally inside residential neighborhoods...".

"These pictures...speak for themselves," Adraee added, which included pictures of Gaza in peacetime, contrasted with pictures of Gaza in war and under Hamas rule.

