Gantz, Netanyahu: IDF to continue Gaza campaign, achieve long-term quiet

Operation Guardian of the Walls will continue until Hamas is deterred for the long term, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a phone call with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday.

"The IDF’s military campaign will continue to the end of achieving long-term quiet,” Gantz said, pointing out to Austin that Hamas continues to fire rockets at civilian populations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu similarly said during a visit to the IAF base in Hatzerim that “we will continue as long as necessary to bring the quiet back to the citizens of Israel.”

“I am sure that all the enemies around us see how costly it is to attack us, and I am sure they will learn the lesson,” he added.

Gantz and Netanyahu’s remarks came a day after US President Joe Biden called on Israel to reach a ceasefire with Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza, in a conversation with Netanyahu . US Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued to speak with many counterparts in the region about halting hostilities.

Also on Tuesday, the EU Foreign Affairs Council held a meeting on the situation in Israel and Gaza, with an aim to produce a consensus statement calling for a ceasefire.

A senior official in Jerusalem said that, while the IDF has had major successes in striking Hamas, it has many more targets it wants to hit.

“When this ends, we want Hamas to have taken a really serious blow,” the official said, adding that Operation Guardians of the Walls will continue “as long as we think we can inflict more serious punishment on Hamas and degrade their capabilities.”

The end goal of the operation is to “degrade Hamas’s will to start this kind of thing again soon.”

Asked if US pressure for a ceasefire is a consideration in whether to continue, the official said it is, but that “Israel has to reach its own decisions on its own national security with all the different ingredients looked at as a whole.”

“As long as we think that Hamas still needs to receive a few blows, we still have goals, we will continue,” the official said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdulatif al-Zayani and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita - countries that normalized ties with Israel last year - on Tuesday and Wednesday, as part of American "outreach to halt the conflict in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza" and "to prevent further loss of life," Blinken tweeted.

The EU held its Foreign Affairs Council meeting via teleconference on Tuesday, with serious divisions over what to include in its statements, beyond a call for a ceasefire.

"We have reached out to partners to see how we can defuse and contribute to stopping this very dangerous and worrying escalation of violence," said EU High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell's spokesman, Peter Stano, referring to the fiercest hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians in years.

The EU is Israel's biggest trade partner and a big aid donor to the Palestinians. Some member states – led by Luxembourg, along with Belgium, Ireland, Malta, Finland and others - have called to do more to promote Palestinian statehood, including threatening economic sanctions on Israel.

Other countries, including Germany, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Austria, Greece, Cyprus and Poland, are expected to defend Israel's interests. Austria flew an Israeli flag over the federal chancellery in Vienna on Friday.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias landed in Israel on Tuesday, meeting with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, as well as Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III and Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh.

Dendias said only that he discussed "developments in the region" with Ashkenazi and Shtayyeh, separately.

Ashkenazi said the visit reflected close ties and solidarity between the countries, and thanked Dendias for condemning Hamas rocket fire on Israel and supporting Israel’s right to defend itself.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with his German counterpart Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, known as AKK, and thanked her for Germany's solidarity with Israel, condemnation of rocket attacks on Israel and support for Israel's right to defend itself.

Foreign Ministers of BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - held a teleconference on Tuesday night to discuss issues in the Middle East, including the fighting between Israel and Gaza.

"They called on both sides for an immediate end to the violence and strict observance of the norms of international human law," a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry reads. "We emphasized the importance of an early restart of direct Palestinian-Israeli negotiations with the aim of a comprehensive and long-term solution of all issues of the final status on the basis of a two-state solution."

Reuters contributed to this report.