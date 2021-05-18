The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Gantz, Netanyahu: IDF to continue Gaza campaign, achieve long-term quiet

“I am sure that all the enemies around us see how costly it is to attack us, and I am sure they will learn the lesson," Netanyahu said.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
MAY 18, 2021 18:43
IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Operation Guardian of the Walls will continue until Hamas is deterred for the long term, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a phone call with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday.
"The IDF’s military campaign will continue to the end of achieving long-term quiet,” Gantz said, pointing out to Austin that Hamas continues to fire rockets at civilian populations.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu similarly said during a visit to the IAF base in Hatzerim that “we will continue as long as necessary to bring the quiet back to the citizens of Israel.”
“I am sure that all the enemies around us see how costly it is to attack us, and I am sure they will learn the lesson,” he added.
Gantz and Netanyahu’s remarks came a day after US President Joe Biden called on Israel to reach a ceasefire with Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza, in a conversation with Netanyahu. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued to speak with many counterparts in the region about halting hostilities.
Also on Tuesday, the EU Foreign Affairs Council held a meeting on the situation in Israel and Gaza, with an aim to produce a consensus statement calling for a ceasefire.
A senior official in Jerusalem said that, while the IDF has had major successes in striking Hamas, it has many more targets it wants to hit.
“When this ends, we want Hamas to have taken a really serious blow,” the official said, adding that Operation Guardians of the Walls will continue “as long as we think we can inflict more serious punishment on Hamas and degrade their capabilities.”
The end goal of the operation is to “degrade Hamas’s will to start this kind of thing again soon.”
Asked if US pressure for a ceasefire is a consideration in whether to continue, the official said it is, but that “Israel has to reach its own decisions on its own national security with all the different ingredients looked at as a whole.”
“As long as we think that Hamas still needs to receive a few blows, we still have goals, we will continue,” the official said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdulatif al-Zayani and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita  - countries that normalized ties with Israel last year - on Tuesday and Wednesday, as part of American "outreach to halt the conflict in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza" and "to prevent further loss of life," Blinken tweeted.
The EU held its Foreign Affairs Council meeting via teleconference on Tuesday, with serious divisions over what to include in its statements, beyond a call for a ceasefire.
"We have reached out to partners to see how we can defuse and contribute to stopping this very dangerous and worrying escalation of violence," said EU High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell's spokesman, Peter Stano, referring to the fiercest hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians in years.
The EU is Israel's biggest trade partner and a big aid donor to the Palestinians. Some member states – led by Luxembourg, along with Belgium, Ireland, Malta, Finland and others - have called to do more to promote Palestinian statehood, including threatening economic sanctions on Israel.
Other countries, including Germany, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Austria, Greece, Cyprus and Poland, are expected to defend Israel's interests. Austria flew an Israeli flag over the federal chancellery in Vienna on Friday.
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias landed in Israel on Tuesday, meeting with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, as well as Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III and Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh.
Dendias said only that he discussed "developments in the region" with Ashkenazi and Shtayyeh, separately.
Ashkenazi said the visit reflected close ties and solidarity between the countries, and thanked Dendias for condemning Hamas rocket fire on Israel and supporting Israel’s right to defend itself.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with his German counterpart Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, known as AKK, and thanked her for Germany's solidarity with Israel, condemnation of rocket attacks on Israel and support for Israel's right to defend itself.
Foreign Ministers of BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - held a teleconference on Tuesday night to discuss issues in the Middle East, including the fighting between Israel and Gaza.
"They called on both sides for an immediate end to the violence and strict observance of the norms of international human law," a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry reads. "We emphasized the importance of an early restart of direct Palestinian-Israeli negotiations with the aim of a comprehensive and long-term solution of all issues of the final status on the basis of a two-state solution."
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Gaza Hamas Israeli Palestinian Conflict Operation Guardian of the Walls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to better coordinate the image war - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

As violence rages, Netanyahu is eating what he cooked

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Pamela Peled

An open letter to Naftali Bennett: Heal our country

 By PAMELA PELED

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by