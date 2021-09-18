IDF Chief of Staff Kohavi visits Itzik Saidian in hospital

The IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi visited Itzik Saidian in Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer on Friday together with Saidian's commander in Protective Edge, Erez Alkabetz.

Itzik Saidian is a disabled IDF veteran who self-immolated at the Defense Ministry's Rehabilitation Division in Petah Tikva in April. This act was done in protest of the treatment received by PTSD-stricken disabled IDF veterans.

During the visit, Kohavi spoke with Saidian's family and told them about the new branch in the IDF HR department - a branch for assisting wounded and disabled IDF personnel.

The soldiers stationed in the new branch will be in charge of supporting the injured and their families over the course of years after their injuries. Furthermore, a helpline will be set up for the community.

The new branch will be a step toward providing the necessary assistance and support for disabled IDF veterans.

Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi visits Itzik Saidian and his family in hospital (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"I am amazed by the improvement in Itzik's condition, but no less by your strength," Kohavi told Saidian's family. "We are with you for anything you need along the whole way.

"We have learned and mended things. We set up a dedicated branch whose goal is to support the injured, and we will support them along with the Defense Ministry.