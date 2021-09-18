The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF Chief of Staff Kohavi visits Itzik Saidian in hospital

Itzik Saidian self-immolated in April to protest the treatment received by PTSD-stricken disabled IDF veterans.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2021 20:59
Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi visits Itzik Saidian and his family in hospital (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi visits Itzik Saidian and his family in hospital
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi visited Itzik Saidian in Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer on Friday together with Saidian's commander in Protective Edge, Erez Alkabetz.
Itzik Saidian is a disabled IDF veteran who self-immolated at the Defense Ministry's Rehabilitation Division in Petah Tikva in April. This act was done in protest of the treatment received by PTSD-stricken disabled IDF veterans.
During the visit, Kohavi spoke with Saidian's family and told them about the new branch in the IDF HR department - a branch for assisting wounded and disabled IDF personnel.
The soldiers stationed in the new branch will be in charge of supporting the injured and their families over the course of years after their injuries. Furthermore, a helpline will be set up for the community.
The new branch will be a step toward providing the necessary assistance and support for disabled IDF veterans.
Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi visits Itzik Saidian and his family in hospital (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi visits Itzik Saidian and his family in hospital (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
"I am amazed by the improvement in Itzik's condition, but no less by your strength," Kohavi told Saidian's family. "We are with you for anything you need along the whole way. 
"We have learned and mended things. We set up a dedicated branch whose goal is to support the injured, and we will support them along with the Defense Ministry.
"This is the opportunity to say well done to the doctors, the nurses and the hospital staff for their hard work. You are saving lives with your work."


Tags hospital idf veteran PTSD Aviv Kohavi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Religion is not a political tool - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett is learning that political statements do not make political reality - Opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Talk about a mixture of irony and idiocy in Israeli COVID policy

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The Gilboa Prison break isn't the stuff of legends

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Flu season expected to slam Israel early and hard, health officials say

Women shopping in Jerusalem with face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic
5

Israeli child who survived Italy cable car crash abducted to Israel - report

Police and rescue service members are seen near the crashed cable car after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy May 23, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by