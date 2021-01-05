IDF court to ease rules on cannabis use for officers and NCOs

Following a recommendation by High Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut, the IDF judiciary announced on Tuesday a new reform that would equate the punishments of officers and non-commissioned officers (NCOs) to those of other soldiers, Walla News reported.

The decision means that officers and NCOs would no longer necessarily be at risk of criminal charges if they smoke cannabis on leave, and would have the option to receive a plea deal, as other soldiers have been entitled to receive in recent years.

The decision comes as a result of a September High Court case, in which Hayut recommended that the policy which bars officers and NCOs from receiving plea deals as other IDF soldiers are entitled to should be reexamined.

The case was an appeal by an officer which an NCO who was indicted by the IDF Judiciary after admitting to smoking cannabis three times, while on leave.

On Tuesday, the IDF judiciary announced that Chief Military Advocate General Gen. Sharon Afek has recommended that the policy be changed.

According to the report, some of the factors which will be taken into account for plea deals include whether it is an NCO or an officer, the nature of their service, whether they will be willing to voluntarily terminate their service, and the circumstances in which that soldier used the drug.

For example, a soldier who is on leave, but is also on standby to be called for military action at the time, would likely still not receive a plea deal.

Since cannabis was partially decriminalized in 2018, plea deals have begun to enter the military judiciary's lexicon.