IDF detains dozens of Hamas-affiliated operatives in joint operation

Dozens of terror operatives were arrested in a village north of Ramallah in the West Bank on Wednesday night in a joint operation by the IDF, the Shin Bet, and the Border Police. The arrests of the terror operatives, reported to belong to the Hamas student cell at Birzeit University, were made in Turmus Aya, and took place following extensive intelligence and operational efforts by all three security organizations.
"Some of the apprehended terror operatives were directly involved in terror activities, including money transfers, incitement and the organization of Hamas activities in Judea and Samaria," stated a report released by the IDF. The operatives were transferred to security forces for further questioning.The group of activists were apprehended after visiting the destroyed home of Muntasir Shalabi, which was razed by the IDF last week. Shalabi, a US citizen, was charged for the May 2nd murder of Yehuda Guetta, a 19-year-old Yeshiva student.
The IDF added that "security forces will continue operating to thwart terror activities in Judea and Samaria."
In recent years, the town of Turmus Aya has made headlines due to the number of incidents of vandalism perpetrated by settlers. Tensions between the village and the nearby settlements of Shilo and Shvut Rahel have existed for decades.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}