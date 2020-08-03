The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
IDF ‘endangered lives’ on West Bank road, failed in land registration

Among the top issues was communication failures and disputes over which body was actually in charge.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
AUGUST 3, 2020 14:23
A view shows the West Bank settlement of Ma'aleh Adumim, June 30, 2020. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman warned the IDF had place lives at risk for not ensuring safe roads in Area C. It also gave the IDF failing grades with regard to West Bank land registration as with regard to its protection of the rights of Palestinian workers.
Overall the maintenance of roads in Area C of the West Bank falls under the prevue of the Defense Ministry and the IDF, which has full military and civilian control of Area C through the offices of the Coordinator of the Government Activities in the Territories and its Civil Administration.
But the 1,500 kilometers of Area C roads are maintained with the help of the Ministries of Transportation and Construction and Housing.
According to the Comptroller, an examination of the issue from September 2018 to October 2019, showed that a dispute between the Miniseries of Defense and Transportation over who had responsibilities for the roads, including those that lead to IDF bases, meant that significant safety failures, including those with regard to the bridge of the Og River, had not been addressed.
Data inconsistencies in the geographical information systems also played a role, the comptroller added.
According to his report that IDF had a practice of “breaking through roads” and moving road blocks for security reasons without coordinating with other authoritative bodies and without properly providing road markers for motorists to ensure that no road safety hazards occur as a result.
Among Englman’s recommendations was an up-to-date road survey for Judea and Samaria.
Separately with regard to land registration for properties in Judea and Samaria, the Comptroller pointed out that only a fraction of the hearing processes for such registration was actually completed.
It also noted that the registry itself was still done by hand and was not computerized. Should those books be damaged, there would be no way to authenticate land ownership in Area C.


Tags IDF judea and samaria Comptroller Report
