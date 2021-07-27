IDF evacuates seven settler homes in Beit Dror outpost in surprise move

"I call on the defense minister and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and all of his partners who love the Land of Israel to stop this unnecessary evacuation ," said South Hebron Hills Regional Council head Yochai Damri.

The outpost itself is located on an abandoned base that had been used briefly as an emergency service center for the area. It is located within the boundaries of the South Hebron Hills settlement of Adora.

Families moved onto the site in 2016 after the shooting terror attack on Route 60 in the South Hebron Hills in which Miki Mark , 48, of the Otniel settlement was killed.

As of April of this year, some 13 families lived there and another seven moved into modular structures there.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

None of the outpost homes are authorized, but the last seven structures are legally vulnerable because they were erected within the last 90 days.

Tuesday was the last day the Civil Administration could remove the structures without an extensive legal procedure.

The families and the South Hebron Hills Regional Council received a demolition notice for the homes only on Monday and immediately petitioned the High Court of Justice for a stay of execution.

On Tuesday, the court rejected the petition.

The South Hebron Hills Council said that the Beit Dror was located on state land and that it had a contract which allowed it to use the property.

The IDF moved Tuesday to evacuate seven settler families from their illegally built modular homes in the Beit Dror outpost, located in the South Hebron Hills.